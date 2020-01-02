welsh-conservative-politician-suspended-from-party-after-arrest

A Welsh Conservative politician has been suspended from his party after being arrested on New Year’s Day.

It is understood that Assembly Member (AM) Nick Ramsay was arrested by police at his home in Raglan, Usk, Monmouthshire yesterday evening.

On Thursday, the Welsh Conservative Party confirmed the shadow finance minister has been suspended – both from the Welsh Conservative Group at the National Assembly for Wales as well as from the Conservative Party.

A spokesman explained: ‘Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the National Assembly for Wales following an incident which took place yesterday.

‘The suspension will be reviewed following consideration of the matter by external agencies.

‘We will not be making any further comments at this time.’

Ramsay, 44, was elected to his Monmouth seat in 2007 and has a majority of 20%.

In 2011, he lost a contest to lead the Welsh Conservatives to Andrew RT Davies.

The Conservative Party and Gwent Police have been approached for comment.

It is not yet clear what he was arrested for or whether he will continue as an AM.