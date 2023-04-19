It’s Proven: As We Age, Our Bodies Need Less Sleep

As the human lifespan grows longer and longer, the age-old adage that you need your rest is being challenged. It turns out that, as we age, our bodies actually need less sleep. Although we may still need eight hours of sleep every night, it appears that it's the quality, rather than the quantity, of the sleep that matters most. This is due to the fact that many of us experience a decrease in the production of the hormone melatonin as we age. This means that our bodies naturally require less sleep, even if we still feel tired or sluggish throughout the day. So, although catching those few extra hours of sleep can be tempting, it may not be necessary as we age.

As we age, our bodies require different things. This includes our sleep needs, which can change dramatically over the course of time. It’s been well documented that the amount of sleep we need decreases as we grow older. But what isn’t so well known is why this happens and how much less we actually need.

Unravelling the Sleep Patterns of Aging Adults

Our sleep requirements differ as we age because our bodies are changing and adjusting. For example, the older we get, the less time we tend to spend in the deeper stages of sleep. This is because our metabolism and hormone levels decrease as we age. In addition, the elderly often require less total sleep and may go to bed and wake up earlier.

It’s also been found that older individuals need less sleep as they consume less energy than younger people. As a result, they don’t need as much time to rest and recharge. And in some cases, seniors may have difficulty with sleeping for more than several hours.

Discover How Your Sleep Needs Change with Age

Everyone is different, so it’s important to address individual sleep needs. But in general, aging individuals may need less sleep than younger people. However, this doesn’t mean that seniors should completely neglect their sleep habits. Even if you don’t need as much sleep, it’s still important to get as much quality sleep as possible.

Experts recommend that seniors get at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night, depending on their individual needs. This helps to ensure that they’re getting the proper rest they need to stay healthy and alert. Furthermore, seniors should try to maintain a regular sleep schedule to help keep their bodies and minds in shape.

Why It’s Important to Take Account of Your Sleep Habits

As we age, our sleep needs change. But it’s still important to ensure that we’re getting sufficient rest in order to stay healthy and productive. Sleep is crucial for physical and mental wellbeing, and can help reduce the risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and depression. As such, it’s important for seniors to be mindful of their sleep habits and strive for adequate rest.

Sleep Requirements: Fall As We Age

Though the amount of sleep we need lessens as we age, it’s still important to ensure that we’re getting adequate rest. This helps to keep our bodies and minds in shape and keep us alert throughout the day. It’s also important to stick to a regular sleep pattern to maximize the benefits of sleep. Taking these steps can help us age gracefully and stay healthy.

It’s Proven: As We Age, Our Bodies Need Less Sleep. So, while the amount of sleep we need decreases, it’s still important to make sure we’re getting enough quality sleep in order to stay healthy and productive. By understanding our individual needs and taking account of our sleep habits, we can make sure our bodies and minds stay in top condition as we age.

Sources Cited :

Kushida, C. A. (n.d.). Age-related Changes in Sleep. Sleep Review Magazine.

Cappuccio, F. P., D’Elia, L., Strazzullo, P., & Miller, M. A. (2010). Quantity and quality of sleep and incidence of type 2 diabetes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Diabetes care, 33(2), 414-420.

Byrne, S., & Walsh, C. (2013). Sleep across the lifespan: A review of longitudinal studies. Experimental gerontology, 48(9), 937-949.

4.9/5 - (9 votes)