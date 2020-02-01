wellness-barbie-launched-by-mattel-complete-with-meditation-app-and-athleisure

The hottest luxury and A List news

Barbie is constantly introducing new and improved occupations for the famously perfect doll, making her very much a modern woman – and now, she’s embracing the world of wellness.

Mattel, the toy company behind the iconic doll, recently unveiled a more inclusive line of Barbies and feminist icons like Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.

And now, the brand is introducing one of its most modern Barbies yet.

The toy brand has created a deeply on-trend Barbie Wellness Collection, which is all about self-care. Think Gwyneth Paltrow, Barbie style. So Goopy.

Mattel unveiled the Barbie Wellness Collection with a press release that reads, “The Barbie Wellness collection will introduce girls to the benefits of self-care through play…The collection teaches girls daily routines that promote emotional well-being and includes three key themes: meditation, physical well-being, and self-care; because Barbie knows to be one’s best is to give yourself the best care.”

If you’re considering gifting yourself with a Barbie wellness doll (after all, the Goop vagina candle is sold out which makes this a nice wellness option instead for adults), know that there are multiple options.

The Barbie Fashionista Breathe With Me Barbie comes with five different meditation options. Barbie Spa Doll has her very own spa and bath products, including a bath brush, bath bombs, and a candle – which is basically Barbie dropping her skincare routine. Spa Day Fitness Doll is clad in athleisure and carries a protein bar just in case.

While it’s all very 2020, ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go meditate’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.