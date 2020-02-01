'We'll look after your star': EU chief responds to veterans' love letter to EU projected on to White Cliffs of Dover

The latest headlines in your inbox

The EU’s Brexit co-ordinator has said the bloc will “look after your star” in a message to Britons after the UK left the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt shared a video of two Second World War veterans who lamented the UK’s departure from the EU in an emotional video beamed on to the White Cliffs of Dover.

The message was projected on the same stretch of coastline that provided a welcoming sight for soldiers returning from Dunkirk in 1940.

After the touching words from the two veterans, the video ends with the stars on the EU flag slowly disappearing. With just one star remaining, the line reads: “This is our star. Look after it for us.”

Message reading ‘this is our star, look after it for us’ being projected onto the side of the White Cliffs of Dover by Led By Donkeys (PA)

Responding as the UK wakes to its first day outside the EU, Mr Verhofstadt wrote on Twitter: “We’ll look after your star.”

He added that the bloc will “work to ensure the EU is a project you’ll want to be a part of again soon.”

Brexit Coordinator for the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt (AFP via Getty Images)

The Brexit co-ordinator shared the message alongside the EU and Union flag symbols with a heart between them.

The video of the veterans was the brainchild of Led By Donkeys, a group of four activist fathers famed for their giant billboards of politicians’ tweets.

In the tribute – also translated into French and German – Mr Goodall spoke of his sadness about Brexit.

Brigadier Stephen Goodall talking about the prospect of Brexit being projected onto the side of the White Cliffs of Dover (PA)

The 97-year-old, who served in the Army for 32 years, said: “I feel really depressed at the idea that we are leaving Europe because it has meant so much to me.

“I like to be called a European. And the feeling that one has of comradeship as one goes round Europe is really quite something.”

He added: “At my age I shan’t be living much longer but I hope that, for the sake of my children and my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren, that England, Britain will move back to be much closer to Europe than what we have done now.”

It comes as European Council president Charles Michel responded to Brexit with a Monty Python reference, saying “always look on the bright side”.

Above a picture of the White Cliffs, Mr Michel said it was a “tribute to the late Terry Jones” – the Python star who directed Life Of Brian, the film featuring the song Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.