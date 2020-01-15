weirdest-celebrity-products-to-rival-gwyneth-paltrow’s-vagina-candle-from-the-kiss-kasket-to-one-direction-monopoly

Gwyneth Paltrow had the internet in shock when she sold out of a candle that smells like her vagina.

It’s innovative, for sure, but not exactly something you’d think would appeal to a wide market.

Retailing for $75 (£57) on the website for the actress’s lifestyle brand Goop, the candle literally does what it says on the tin, with the scent being described as ‘funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected.’

However, Gwyneth isn’t the first to send a truly inconceivable idea to market, with stars like KISS, Jessica Simpson and even One Direction blessing us with some products that will go down in history.

The KISS Kasket

Here at Metro.co.uk we’re no strangers to a super fan or two but wanting to be buried in a coffin emblazoned with your favourite rock band is taking it to an entirely new level.

However, apparently enough people wanted to be buried in a KISS coffin that the band licenced the KISS Kasket, decorated with the logo and pictures of the band.

They went on sale in 2001, reportedly for around $3000 (£2300) with Gene Simmons telling fans: ‘I love livin’, but this makes the alternative look pretty damn good.’

Does it? Does it really?

Guitarist Dimebag Darrell went on to be buried in a KISS Kasket, which was donated by Simmons after his death in 2004.

The Kardashian Kard

The Kardashian/Jenner Klan have proved themselves to be business masterminds, what with Kylie’s makeup empire and y’know, their family reality show.

But one venture that didn’t work out so well was the less popular Kardashian Kard – a pre-paid credit card, which was slammed for its extortionate fees.

The card (sorry, kard) cost just under $100 (£76) just to own for a year, with ATM withdrawals costing $1.50 (£1).

On the plus side, it did have a very cute picture of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe plastered on it. Silver linings, guys.

One Direction Monopoly

Surely if there’s one thing we all need from our products, it’s more Harry Styles.

Monopoly clearly had the right attitude, releasing their One Direction edition in 2014, which retailed for $39.99 (£30).

Players could invest in singles, moments, tour dates and albums (although we’re not sure it could have anticipated the tragedy of the 2015 split).

Directioners, you do not pass go and you do not collect $200.

Hanson’s MMMhops

In terms of products that were created purely for the pun, Hanson’s MMMhops surely has to take the cake.

The pale ale, created by brothers Taylor, Zac and Isaac Hanson was sold with the tagline ‘Mmmhops, from the guys who invented Mmmbop,’ and that might be where we need to check out.

It might not have spurred us on to try the beer, but it’s definitely got their nineties hit stuck in our heads, where it’ll probably stay for the next month.

Curse you, Hanson.

Nelly’s Pimp Juice

It’s not often you can name a product directly after one of your songs, but what can we say? Nelly’s got it all.

Following his 2002 single Pimp Juice, Nelly released his range of carbonated drinks, although faced controversy when several cultural groups and women’s groups boycotted it.

Nelly defended the drink saying: ‘Pimp Juice is anything that attracts the opposite sex; it could be money, fame, or straight intellect; it don’t matter!

‘Pimp Juice is colour blind; you find it works on all colours, creeds and kinds; from ages 50 right down to nine.’

JLS condoms

We’re all for celebs advocating for safe sex, but that didn’t make the JLS and Durex partnership any less weird.

Everyone’s fave teen heart-throbs Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill surprised fans when they released their Just Love Safe condoms – complete with their faces and individual colours branded onto the front.

The Just Love Safe condoms were launched in 2010, with Aston saying: ‘In my house when we were growing up my mum was always really open about safe sex.

‘There were even diagrams on the wall! But it’s important to put your love in a glove.’

Jessica Simpson’s edible cosmetics

In a trend that very quickly died out (probably for good reason), Jessica Simpson released her range of edible beauty products in the early 2000s.

The Dessert Beauty line featured products including the ‘Deliciously Kissable Belly Button Love Potion Fragrance,’ with the whole thing now feeling like a bit of a fever dream which would be at home in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

With the tagline ‘Sexy girls have dessert,’ it was truly a wild time. Edible body lotion, anyone?

Bill Wyman’s metal detector

You know that feeling when you’re listening to the Rolling Stones and you just get an urge to go metal detecting? No?

Well, the band’s bass guitarist Bill Wyman clearly did, releasing his own metal detector.

Retailing for $185 (£142), it was quite the find, with the star referring to himself as ‘the best known name in metal detecting.’

Can’t argue with that.

The Ingham Family’s baby doll

YouTube vloggers The Ingham Family have built up a following of more than a million, with their kids often featuring in the vlogs.

But a pretty bizarre development came when they released a reborn doll version of their baby Jace – retailing for a whopping £279.

While only 250 dolls were produced, if purchased, the buyer will be invited to the Mary Shortle shop for a tea party with The Ingham Family where they can meet the real baby Jace.

What an offer.





