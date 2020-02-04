weinstein-defense-further-challenges-rape-accuser’s-testimony

NEW YORK — A onetime aspiring actress who said movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an “extremely degrading” relationship has been asked by a prosecutor to describe Weinstein’s body.

The woman told a Manhattan criminal court that when she first saw Weinstein naked, she noticed something unusual.

“The first time I saw him naked I thought he was deformed or intersex,” Jessica Mann, 34, testified on Friday, adding “I didn’t know if he was a burn victim but it would make sense. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina. He does have a penis.”

As Weinstein shuffled out of the courtroom while flanked by a team of lawyers, a reporter asked: “Mr Weinstein, is Jessica Mann’s description of your body accurate?”

“Yeah, perfect,” he said, sarcastically.

One of Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, said it wasn’t accurate.



Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his attorney Donna Rotunno arrive at New York State Supreme Court for a hearing on hiring of new lawyers in his rape case in New York.

REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mann was to return to court on Monday to face further cross-examination.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sex.

Mann testified that she met Weinstein in late 2012 or early 2013 at a party in Los Angeles and that he told her he was interested in her as an actress.

Soon after that, what she thought was a professional dinner at a Los Angeles hotel ended up in his suite, she testified. She said she thought Weinstein just wanted to avoid public attention, but he pressured her into giving him a massage on the bed with his shirt off.

At another point, he invited her and friend to a hotel suite to give them a script after telling them he wanted to cast them in a vampire film, the woman said.

“Oh, no. I know what that means,’’ she said she told him. “And he laughed at me and said, ‘I am a harmless old man.’”

Weinstein started undressing, went into a bedroom and called for her. When she went to find out what he wanted, he grabbed her arm, closed the door and started “trying to kiss me like crazy,” she said.

She said she tussled with him, and he grew increasingly angry and said: “I’m not letting you leave until I do something for you.” He then performed oral sex on her, she told jurors, her voice breaking.

She said she feigned orgasm to extricate herself from the encounter but later started having “non-forcible” oral sex with Weinstein.

“I was confused after what happened and I made a decision to be in a relationship with him,” she said. While she wasn’t sexually attracted to Weinstein, she felt compassion for him and wanted his approval, she added.

But the relationship quickly turned “degrading,” she said. Weinstein could be charming, but “if he heard the word `no,’ it was like a trigger for him,” she said.

Mann said that eventually, at a Los Angeles hotel, she told Weinstein she had a boyfriend and wanted to end the relationship. She said Weinstein screamed at her, “You owe me one more time,” dragged her into a bedroom and raped her again.

Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein’s lawyers, began her cross-examination on Friday afternoon, aggressively questioned Mann’s account and repeatedly suggested she chose to have sex with Weinstein to advance her career.

“You were manipulating Mr. Weinstein so you’d get invited to fancy parties, correct,” Rotunno asked.

“I was not manipulating him,” Mann answered.

Rotunno asked Mann whether, in 2013, she thought Weinstein might cast her in a movie, and Mann said she did.

“You were going to continue to do whatever you had to do to make that happen,” Rotunno asked.

“I wouldn’t put it that way,” Mann said.