weezer-unveil-unbeatable-‘the-end-of-the-game’-game

Weezer have shared a new online game fittingly tied to their song “The End of the Game,” a track off the band’s upcoming LP, Van Weezer, out May 15th.

The 8-bit game was designed by Jason Oda and, per a statement, is an “ode to the boss levels that are notoriously impossible to beat” in Eighties and Nineties games like Street Fighter II, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Punch Out. As such, after picking your player — one of the four members of Weezer — you’re transported through all 100 levels of the game in a flash before facing off against the final boss, a giant alien. While the alien is beatable, it turns out the actual final boss is the walk across a booby trap-filled path to a treasure chest that’s impossible to reach.

Weezer released “The End of the Game” (the song) last fall and so far it’s the only song they’ve shared from Van Weezer. In an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe around the time of the song’s release, frontman Rivers Cuomo described the new album as “Like The Blue Album, but with more riffs. Metal, hard rock riffs. But it’s still pretty catchy pop-rock.”

As of now, Weezer are still scheduled to embark on the Hella Mega stadium tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy this summer, with a European leg scheduled for June and a North American run set to kick off in July. It’s still possible, however, the run could be canceled or postponed due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.