weekend-preview:-a-fresh-‘ozark’-season,-more-‘westworld’-confusion,-and-some-new-amazon-titles

Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and Netflix has new series ready to fill that time. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Ozark (Netflix series) — The third season of this Jason Bateman-starring-and-directed series sets itself on fire and rises from the ashes. Yes, there will still be some Breaking Bad comparisons, whether folks agree or not, but this season is a fresh spin on the existing Ozark formula-gimmick, and it satisfyingly rises to the challenge. Marty can’t cope, and as a result, the show evolves into a more complex creature.

Uncorked (Netflix film) — A wine enthusiast Elijah (Mamoudou Athie), attempts to achieve the elite designation of “a master sommelier,” and it’s the kind of dream that greatly upsets his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who would prefer that he take over the family business, a Memphis barbeque joint. The film digs into the politics of race and wine as Prentice Penny’s feature debut.

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9: 00 p.m.) — The confusion continues as the third season of this series causes folks to lash out at what they see “in the mirror.” Theories abound already, so get dive into the futuristic dystopia.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix series) — This true crime series is truly stranger than fiction and serves as a welcome distraction during a weekend of self-isolation. Watch as Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country vocalist, uses his charismatic ways to share his passion for big cats. He’s joined, while running an Oklahoma roadside zoo, by a bizarre crew, and there’s a murder-for-hire plot afoot.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix documentary) — Barack and Michelle Obama executive produced this documentary about a landmark movement (including a transformative but ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers) that happened down the street from Woodstock.

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 (Amazon series) — This is technically a week-old release but still fresh. Starring Rufus Sewell as the heroic Mark Easterbook, the story follows a dying woman whose last Catholic confession includes a terrible secret, and she names names. Following the priest’s mysterious death, sh*t gets realer.

Blow the Man Down (Amazon film) — This film follows two sisters (Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe) who are grieving their mother’s death in a Maine fishing village. They encounter a dangerous man and cover up the gruesome results while diving into the darkest secrets of Easter Cove.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8: 00 p.m.) — The sisters must confront their worst fears — this probably has to do with more demons — in order to preserve the power of three.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 9: 00 p.m.) — Dominique and Vanessa want to be reality stars, and Culhane signs on while Liam’s digging around for information on his baby mama.

Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8: 00 p.m.) — Batwoman must confront an old villain while Alice finds herself challenged by overcoming her own limits.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 9: 00 p.m.) — Supergirl must take down Leviathan, all while Lex embarks upon a plan to grow close to Lea, and the origins of his power are revealed.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9: 00 p.m.) — Eugene’s on a journey with the group, who’s looking forward to making friends with a different civilization in the aftermath of the Hilltop fire. Good luck?

Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist (Sunday, NBC 9: 00 p.m.) — A mysterious glitch with Zoey’s mojo follows bad news, but let’s hope that she can get her powers back.

Homeland (Sunday, Showtime 9: 00 p.m.) — Carrie’s probably still freaking out here during the show’s final season, but here’s something significant: Wellington has made a discovery.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10: 00 p.m.) — There’s a mystery afoot in Yassir and Wayne’s office, and Dawn has found herself in (another) compromising situation. Yikes.