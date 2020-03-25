wednesday-night-wars:-aew-dynamite-and-nxt-open-discussion-thread-3/25/20

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. After last week’s video packages we’re back to a regular episode of NXT — well, as “regular” as it can be in the Performance Center and without any fans, especially building up to a segmented weekly approximation of TakeOver Tampa Bay — against an AEW Dynamite that’s not Blood & Guts, but DOES feature Chris Jericho possibly getting into a promo war with an intelligent drone.

On tonight’s cards:

AEW Dynamite

AAA Mega Campeón Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho “meet face-to-face”

Parking Lot Brawl: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros.

Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow in an ill-advised mid-pandemic Lumberjack Match

NXT

appearances from NXT Champion Adam Cole and Papa Triple H

Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle

Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory

Number one contender ladder match qualifier: Xia Li vs. Aliyah

Number one contender ladder match qualifier: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!