wednesday-morning-news-briefing:-prince-harry’s-war-with-paparazzi

Harry and Meghan issue legal warning over pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex complain they are being “stalked” following their split from the Royal family. The couple have issued a legal warning over paparazzi photographs of Meghan and Archie in Canada. Within hours of Prince Harry joining his wife and son on Vancouver Island for a more “peaceful” life, lawyers sent out the strongly worded letter. Pictures had showed a smiling Duchess walking her dogs, with her baby in a sling. Although the former actress cheerfully looks straight down the lens, sources vehemently denied she consented to the images. The incident raises questions about the couple’s decision to quit Britain due to the “bullying” tabloids, when they were rarely pursued by photographers in the UK. As Camilla Tominey writes, the couple are being treated as “celebrities” in North America – which is “like the Wild West compared to Britain”. For more exclusive analysis from Camilla, sign up to Your Royal Appointment newsletter for free.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge today launches a landmark survey on early childhood, which she hopes will trigger “lasting change for generations to come”. Victoria Ward explains how it represents the culmination of eight years of work. And Prince William today writes for The Telegraph about how “we must all act to save the Earth”.