wednesday-morning-news-briefing:-meghan’s-father-set-to-testify

Thomas Markle’s evidence key to newspaper defence
It is Markle v Markle. The Duchess of Sussex’s father is prepared to testify against her over a claim that a tabloid newspaper unlawfully published one of her private letters to him. Legal documents seen by The Telegraph confirm that Thomas Markle’s evidence will form part of The Mail on Sunday‘s defence against the Duchess’s legal action. Read details of text messages between the pair. As Camilla Tominey reports, the court papers lay bare the deteriorating relationship between them at the time of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry. (For more exclusive insight from Camilla, sign up to Your Royal Appointment newsletter for free.) Chief Reporter Robert Mendick analyses the documents that rip open the family rift again. As the Sussexes split from the Royal family, here is everything we know about the blueprint being worked on.
The Duchess was last night seen for the first time since returning to Canada. View a picture of her meeting staff at a women’s refuge in Vancouver – fuelling speculation that she and Harry might settle in the area. Ellen Himelfarb has an insider’s guide to what the couple need to know about Canada. Meanwhile, Meghan has moved her business to a US state used by the super-rich to protect their interests from scrutiny.
PS: There is precedence abroad for the Sussexes’ retreat from public duties. Simon Usborne goes inside the worlds of the “Flexi-Royals”.
Pub banter can be sex harassment, firms warned
Businesses must tell their staff that “pub banter” and social media posts can amount to sexual harassment, the equality watchdog warns today. Rebecca Hilsenrath, who chairs the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has written to more than 400 employers warning them that they need to “step up action against bad behaviour”. Read the new guidance on tackling sexual harassment. As Hayley Dixon reports, it comes after The Telegraph disclosed that Topshop owner Sir Philip Green paid six-figure sums to silence allegations from his staff of groping and inappropriate comments in Britain’s own MeToo scandal.
Money can buy you extra nine years of healthy life
It is said that money does not buy happiness, but a new study suggests that it does purchase a longer and healthier existence. Previous research has found that the wealthiest people live longer – an effect linked to education and being able to access a better diet. But it was unclear if those extra years were enjoyed in good health. Now a new study by University College London found that not only do the rich live longer, they also remain fit, active and independent in their later years. Science Editor Sarah Knapton explains how much of a net household worth is required by the age of 50 to add around nine disability-free years to life.
Oarsome feat | British team Fortitude IV celebrate winning the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge after rowing more than 3,000 miles. View our picture editor’s selection of more of the day’s strongest images.
Flybe saved | Troubled airline Flybe has been pulled back from the brink of going under after ministers backed a deal to delay a £106m tax bill – saving more than 2,000 jobs and averting chaos for passengers. Europe’s biggest regional carrier was allowed to delay paying air passenger duty payments in what critics called “a misuse of public funds”.
Up in smoke | The Australian Open has been thrown into a crisis less than a week before it is due to start. Air conditions in Melbourne have been rated “the worst in the world” from ongoing bushfires, triggering a chorus of outrage about the organisers’ decision to press ahead.
Lack of hope eternal | A poem by Lord Byron has been banned from a gravestone after a Church of England court said it offers no “Christian hope of resurrection”. John Chadfield had asked to include a verse by the 19th-century English poet on the gravestone of Elaine, his wife of 50 years. Read on for the “problem” words.