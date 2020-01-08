wednesday-morning-news-briefing: -iran-attacks-us-airbases-in-revenge

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Contents
Iran launches ‘revenge’ strikes on US troops in Iraq
More than a dozen rockets have been launched against US targets by Iran. Washington confirmed surface-to-surface missiles hit two Iraqi airbases where American and coalition forces are based. Here is everything we know about the revenge attacks that follow the Donald Trump-ordered killing of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad last week. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned Iran’s “reckless and dangerous attacks” – Iran’s most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran. It came after Iran branded the UK “a partner in crime” with Mr Trump. But the US claimed the attack Soleimani was allegedly plotting was just days from being launched when he was assassinated. Watch the moment some of the missiles struck and follow the latest confirmed updates in our liveblog.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital of Tehran overnight. There are no survivors on the Boeing 737. Video purports to show the plane in flames as it fell through the air before crashing to the ground and exploding. There is no confirmation the crash is linked to the Iran missile attacks. Follow the latest updates and view pictures from the crash site.
EU warning over rights for citizens after Brexit
The EU has warned Boris Johnson not to water down protections for its citizens living in the UK after Brexit, ahead of the first meeting between the Prime Minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Europe Editor Peter Foster can reveal that Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit chief negotiator, raised “issues of concern” in a letter to Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay. Here is a reminder of what Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal involves. Meanwhile, the PM has ordered his Cabinet to locate and review wasteful projects across Whitehall, even if it means “slaughtering sacred cows”. And Jack Straw has warned Labour will be signing a “collective suicide note” if it elects a “continuity candidate” to replace Jeremy Corbyn, as moderates launched their fightback against Rebecca Long Bailey (who is also the focus of Matt‘s cartoon today).
Tuck in to pond scum and save the world
The green slime on the surface of stagnant water could feed the world. A Cambridge University academic has suggested micro-algae such as spirulina (otherwise known as pond scum) is an easy-to-grow protein substitute for meat and eggs. Prof Alison Smith believes it is a viable alternative if climate change makes land for farming more sparse. But Helena Horton reports warnings that the body finds it more difficult to absorb some of the nutrients than non-vegan alternatives.
News digest
- Cyprus rape trial | UK teenager ‘would have tried to kill herself’
- Weinstein reprimanded | Mogul caught using mobile in court
- NHS attacks | Mixed mental health wards see 1,000 sex assaults
- Children ‘let down’ | Ofsted attacks failure of 400 ‘stuck’ schools
- Rolls-Royce | Car firm hits new heights by going bling – pictures
Gallery: The big picture
Back on the royal beat | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex step out for their first engagement following a six-week Christmas break in Canada, visiting the country’s High Commission in London to offer their thanks. View our picture editor’s choice of more of the best images of the day.
Comment
- Philip Johnston | What Boris Johnson should do about US-Iran crisis
- Michael Deacon | Corbynite went ‘on a journey’ – but came back
- Allison Pearson | Aliens are among us – vying to be Labour leader
- Alan Cochrane | We need a union of Unionists to beat SNP
- Rowan Pelling | Crackerjack is best kept as a memory of dull 1970s
Editor’s choice
- Anyone listening? | Inside the crisis at Radio 4, tarnished jewel in BBC crown
- Moral Money | ‘Can I lie about my salary in a job interview to get a higher offer?’
- Living apart | ‘My husband spends three nights a week on his narrowboat’
Business and money briefing
Paying dividends | Disgraced fund manager Neil Woodford and his business partner paid themselves almost £14 million in the months before their investment empire collapsed, saddling savers with massive losses. Jonathan Jones reveals what the pair took out from Woodford Investment Management in the year to March 2019.
- The Think Tank | What history tells us about interest rates
- Investment tip | Firm’s unique features mean it is growing fast
- Alex cartoon | See our brilliant cartoonist’s latest work
Sport briefing
Stokes strikes again | After Ashes star Ben Stokes bowled England to victory in the final session of day five in South Africa, read Scyld Berry‘s verdict from Cape Town. And Geoffrey Boycott writes that, while it was an all-round team performance, Stokes played like Ian Botham.
- Man United 1 Man City 3 | Step towards Carabao Cup final
- Chelsea accounts | Conte sacking was most expensive ever
- Balancing books | Liam Williams could depart Saracens early
And finally…
Festive upstarts | The Christmas pudding is dying out. Consumer figures show that sales of the traditional fruit pudding fell 16 per cent in the run-up to the festive season compared to the previous year. Here is what shoppers opted for instead.