wednesday-morning-news-briefing: -iran-attacks-us-airbases-in-revenge

Iran launches ‘revenge’ strikes on US troops in Iraq

More than a dozen rockets have been launched against US targets by Iran. Washington confirmed surface-to-surface missiles hit two Iraqi airbases where American and coalition forces are based. Here is everything we know about the revenge attacks that follow the Donald Trump-ordered killing of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad last week. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned Iran’s “reckless and dangerous attacks” – Iran’s most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran. It came after Iran branded the UK “a partner in crime” with Mr Trump. But the US claimed the attack Soleimani was allegedly plotting was just days from being launched when he was assassinated. Watch the moment some of the missiles struck and follow the latest confirmed updates in our liveblog.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital of Tehran overnight. There are no survivors on the Boeing 737. Video purports to show the plane in flames as it fell through the air before crashing to the ground and exploding. There is no confirmation the crash is linked to the Iran missile attacks. Follow the latest updates and view pictures from the crash site.