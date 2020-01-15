wednesday-evening-news-briefing: vladimir-putin-plans-sweeping-constitutional-changes-in-‘bid-to-keep-power’-in-russia

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Contents
- 1 Russian government resigns amid Putin ‘bid for power’
- 2 Nandy: Corbyn ‘fell into trap’ laid by Tories over Brexit
- 3 William and Kate’s first appearance since royal split
- 4 News digest
- 5 Video: Attenborough’s climate warning in film trailer
- 6 Comment
- 7 World news: The one story you must read today…
- 8 Editor’s choice
- 9 Business and money briefing
- 10 Sport briefing
- 11 Tonight’s TV
- 12 And finally…
Russian government resigns amid Putin ‘bid for power’
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin today, with the Russian leader widely believed to be planning to hold on to power. The announcement by Putin’s longtime ally came after the president used his annual state of the nation address to call for a nationwide vote on a package of constitutional reforms. Putin, who is serving his fourth term as president, is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election in 2024. Speculation has been rife he was looking to amend the Russian constitution to stay in another capacity – possibly as a prime minister or as chairman of parliament or of the State Council, an important advisory body.
Few believe the man who has ruled Russia for 20 years will find it easy to let go of the reins of power. Roland Oliphant outlines the ways he might retain his hold on the country. Indeed, an entire generation has been born and come of age under Putin, who assumed office on Dec 31, 1999, after President Boris Yeltsin resigned in a New Year’s address and named him a successor. Nataliya Vasilyeva reveals how Russia’s younger generation have lost the capacity to imagine another future.
Nandy: Corbyn ‘fell into trap’ laid by Tories over Brexit
Lisa Nandy has criticised Jeremy Corbyn for having fallen “into a trap” laid by the Tories over Brexit as she blamed a divisive narrative that said people were either “for your country or for the world”. Giving a speech at the Royal Society of Arts as part of her bid to secure the leadership, the MP for Wigan hit out at the “fully fledged culture war” she said developed during the referendum. It comes after Momentum, the pro-Corbyn campaign group, was accused of attempting to “stitch up” the Labour leadership contest. Harry Yorke explains how.
William and Kate’s first appearance since royal split
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to royal duties for their first official engagement of the year following a tumultuous week for the Royal family. William and Kate arrived in Bradford to cheers from several hundred well-wishers in Centenary Square. Charlie Gowans-Eglinton analyses the “business as usual” message behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s high-low Bradford outfit. It comes just days after the Queen agreed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could step back as senior royals and begin a “new life” as an “independent” family. And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has agreed with concerns raised by the Duke of Sussex about “racial undertones” in press coverage of the Duchess.
News digest
- Storm Brendan | Roof ripped off building amid 200 flood warnings
- Sharon Beshenivsky | Arrest 14 years after policewoman shot dead
- County lines | Drug dealers face longer sentences for using children
- Flybe rescue | BA’s owner complains to EU over government action
- Property values | House prices climb at fastest pace in two years
Video: Attenborough’s climate warning in film trailer
Sir David Attenborough warns “human beings have overrun the world” in a trailer for his new film. The feature-length documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, looks back on the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during that time. Read on for details.
Comment
- Con Coughlin | The downfall of Iran’s ayatollahs is a matter of time
- Joanna Rossiter | Vulnerable women were sacrificed for ‘woke’ values
- Mike Warburton | What my call with Boris told me about the Budget
- Naomi Southwell | Why vagina-scented candles are a burning issue
- Christina Hopkinson | As a mum, I think Billie Eilish is a role model
World news: The one story you must read today…
Sanders handshake snubbed | Elizabeth Warren took Bernie Sanders head-on over his alleged comment that a woman could not beat Donald Trump, saying she had never lost an election, unlike the men on the debate stage. Video footage also appeared to show Ms Warren declining to shake hands with Mr Sanders as they exchanged words after the final televised debate before voting begins for the Democratic nomination.
Business and money briefing
Inflation falls | Interest rates should be cut to combat the risk of the UK getting stuck in a “low inflation trap”, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said. His comments came as the Bank’s target rate of inflation fell to 1.3pc, its lowest since November 2016. It leaves the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on a knife edge.
- Stock markets | Is the party over for the biggest equities bubble ever?
- New boss | The Guardian turns to science in hunt for reader income
Sport briefing
Nike shoes controversy | Eliud Kipchoge insists the Nike shoes he wore when becoming the first person to run a marathon distance in less than two hours are “fair”, as World Athletics is understood to be planning new regulations prohibiting their use in professional competition.
- Australian Open | Angry players’ plea for action over smoke danger
- Six Nations | Wales name Saracens’ Nick Tompkins in squad
- Scotland squad | Stuart Hogg named captain ahead of Six Nations
Tonight’s TV
Good Omens, BBC Two, 9pm | Amazon Prime’s no-holds-barred adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved, kaleidoscopic pre-apocalyptic comic fantasy arrives on terrestrial TV six months after its debut. Read on for more.
And finally…
Long road to recovery | Over 17 miles of potholes were reported last year, it has been revealed, as small businesses put pressure on the Government to increase funding for repairs. The length of all holes would be deeper than the lowest point of the Grand Canyon and equivalent to 292 Big Bens, according to new research from the Federation of Small Businesses. Read on for more facts and figures.