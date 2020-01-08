wednesday-evening-news-briefing:-questions-on-how-plane-crashed-in-iran-on-night-it-fired-22-missiles-at-western-forces

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Why did plane come down in Iran’s night of air strikes?

Ukraine has refused to rule out that the plane that crashed in Iran and killed all 176 on board was struck by a missile. Ukraine’s foreign ministry confirmed that everyone aboard the Boeing 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines was killed after it came down shortly after it departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. Three Britons, who have been unofficially identified, died in the crash. The tragedy came on the same night Iran fired 22 missiles in retaliatory strikes on Western Forces for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. Watch Donald Trump give a press conference here. Making his first public appearance in a fortnight, Boris Johnson told MPs he opposes any “escalation of violence” in the Middle East and urged Iran to back down. Meanwhile, it’s thought the Pentagon believes Iran may have been “aiming to miss” in the strike, which left no US or UK casualties.

While it may seem like the missile attacks on Western Forces were a bit of a dud, Iran state media is telling a different story. State television reported at least “80 American terrorists” were killed in the attack, with pro-government media full of images of ballistic missiles streaking through the night. So will the attack be enough to satisfy Tehran’s need for revenge? Middle East Correspondent Raf Sanchez analyses the possibilities in this Q&A. And Laurence Dodds explains how Iran built an online disinformation machine to rival Russia’s.