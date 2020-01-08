wednesday-evening-news-briefing:-questions-on-how-plane-crashed-in-iran-on-night-it-fired-22-missiles-at-western-forces

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Why did plane come down in Iran’s night of air strikes?
Ukraine has refused to rule out that the plane that crashed in Iran and killed all 176 on board was struck by a missile. Ukraine’s foreign ministry confirmed that everyone aboard the Boeing 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines was killed after it came down shortly after it departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. Three Britons, who have been unofficially identified, died in the crash. The tragedy came on the same night Iran fired 22 missiles in retaliatory strikes on Western Forces for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. Watch Donald Trump give a press conference here. Making his first public appearance in a fortnight, Boris Johnson told MPs he opposes any “escalation of violence” in the Middle East and urged Iran to back down. Meanwhile, it’s thought the Pentagon believes Iran may have been “aiming to miss” in the strike, which left no US or UK casualties.
While it may seem like the missile attacks on Western Forces were a bit of a dud, Iran state media is telling a different story. State television reported at least “80 American terrorists” were killed in the attack, with pro-government media full of images of ballistic missiles streaking through the night. So will the attack be enough to satisfy Tehran’s need for revenge? Middle East Correspondent Raf Sanchez analyses the possibilities in this Q&A. And Laurence Dodds explains how Iran built an online disinformation machine to rival Russia’s.
Warning on free trade talks as Von der Leyen meets PM
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has warned the UK there are “tough talks ahead” in free trade negotiations over the next year. Mrs von der Leyen said the UK cannot expect free movement of goods and services without free movement of people, and there would be a “more distant partnership” between the UK and EU in future. She spoke at the London School of Economics, her alma mater, before meeting the Prime Minister for talks in Downing Street this afternoon. But who is Mrs von der Leyen? Chris Graham has written this profile of the EU Commission president who said “Brexit is a loss for everyone”.
Trick revealed for how to avoid the ‘commuter cold’
It is the time of year when everyone seems to get struck down with a winter cold. But if you want to avoid the sniffles, you may want to be more careful when picking your seat on the train or bus. It appears the way to avoid the dreaded commuter cold is to take a window seat. Here’s why and read more easy techniques for avoiding illness and relieving pain as part of The Telegraph’s 100 Health Hacks For 2020.
News digest
- Terror trial | Suspect boasted of deceiving jurors, court hears
- Businessman missing | Yacht found crashed off Egyptian coast
- Not ‘posh enough’ | Student killed herself after jibes, inquest hears
- Stop and search | ‘Relentless’ use reducing murders, says police chief
- Rio Ferdinand | ‘Buying a house as painful as lack of England trophy’
Video: Millions of animals killed in Australian wildfires
As ferocious blazes have destroyed 8.4 million hectares of Australian bushland – an area larger than Scotland – it is estimated 40 per cent of the country’s 80,000 endangered koalas have been killed. Read the story of the koala hospital helping animals recover from horrific burns and watch how the fires have swept the nation, killing millions of animals.
World news: The one story you must read today…
Ghosn unleashed | Nissan executives and the Japanese justice system came under fire as former car boss Carlos Ghosn faced the world’s media for the first time in more than a year. The 65-year-old, who was awaiting trial in Tokyo on charges of financial misconduct before his daring escape from the country, named names as he accused the Japanese of a conspiracy against him. Rewatch the explosive press conference here.
Spreading the dough | About 25,000 staff at Greggs will share a £7m bonus after a bumper year helped by the success of its vegan sausage roll. Read how the combination of cheap, tasty food shops on high streets and train stations and savvy marketing has helped Greggs soar.
Pep Guardiola’s masterplan | After a 3-1 first leg victory in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, JJ Bull reveals the tactical secrets behind Manchester City’s demolition of United. Leicester play Villa tonight in the other tie.
White House Farm, ITV, 9pm | This true-crime drama is directed Paul Whittington and counts among its stars The Moorside’s Gemma Whelan and Stephen Graham (of Little Boy Blue and The Virtues). Read on for more.
And finally…
Fact with fiction | The Natural History Museum will display invented Harry Potter artefacts next to real biological wonders for an exhibition in partnership with Warner Brothers. In a first for the institution, fake fauna will be placed alongside treasures of the natural world, with concocted specimens inspired by JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise put on display. Read on for details.