we’d-do-it-all-again,-say-couple-who’ve-fostered-28-children-as-barnardo’s-seeks-more-carers

We’d do it all again, say couple who’ve fostered 28 children as...

A Belfast couple who have devoted 30 years to fostering children have explained why they decided to provide a family for youngsters in need.

Colin and Sharon Jamison said they have had so much joy from opening their doors to 28 children, often siblings.

They remain in touch with many whose lives they have changed for the better.

“There have been so many heartwarming memories, events that our family would never have experienced,” said Colin.

The couple have one special memory from a time when they cared for a young girl who had severe disabilities.

Colin, who has recently retired from Bombardier, recalled: “She provided us with one of those moments.