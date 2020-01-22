webster-police-looking-for-man-who-allegedly-kicked-in-a-door,-stole-cash-from-home

Webster police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly kicked in the door of a couple’s home and stole money they had been saving to pay for their dream wedding.
David Malo told Boston 25 News that his fiancée came home from a friend’s funeral to find their home had been broken into. The couple lives in the area of Bartlett High School.
In addition to the money that was stolen, Malo told the station that he and his fiancée are out the cost to repair the damage to their door.
Surveillance footage from the property captured the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call the Webster Police Department at 508-943-1212.
