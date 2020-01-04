weather-map:-here’s-what-to-expect-saturday-into-sunday

Mild, rainy conditions kick off the weekend forecast, with scattered showers throughout the Greater Boston region, according to National Weather Service Boston.

Drier weather is expected to settle in Saturday night, and rain could change to light snow, accumulating one to two inches in northern and western parts of Massachusetts. Boston and most of southern New England will see little or no snow accumulation Saturday night.

Any chance of snow is before 8 a.m. Sunday. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high 30’s, and gradually become sunny by Sunday afternoon. Forecasters predict mostly clear conditions Sunday night.

Scattered showers this morning. Expecting at least some rain across all of southern New England today. However, it will not be raining the entire time. Be prepared for a shower at just about any time, though. pic.twitter.com/onl7GxwbgT — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 4, 2020