“we-were-clueless-about-his-engagement”,-says-hardik-pandya’s-father

When Hardik Pandya went on his knees to propose his fireworks, Natasa Stankovic, everyone was stunned by this blissful surprise that came their way.

Ever since the two got engaged, they have been receiving innumerable congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles. As their engagement news stunned one and all, seems like it came as a shock to Hardik Pandya’s family who was entirely unaware of the cricketer’s decision.

As quoted by the Times Of India, Hardik Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya revealed that the engagement news took them by surprise. He shared, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Speaking about Hardik’s marriage plans he has revealed that they haven’t decided about it as of now but will decide soon. Talking about Hardik’s family his brother Krunal Pandya shared an adorable post on social media for the lovely couple.

Hardik Pandya proposed to his ladylove Natasa Stankovic in a speedboat in Dubai where they went to celebrate Christmas. The couple exchanged rings and posted pictures and videos on social media with some filmy captions.

With their engagement news, fans are now eagerly waiting for wedding bells to ring for the couple.