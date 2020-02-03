we-urgently-need-to-reboot-our-tactics-for-countering-extremism

Yesterday’s attack in Streatham by Sudesh Amman is yet another stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism facing our country. Two weeks ago the Government announced new counter-terrorism reforms — including tougher sentencing, an end to early releases and a review of the management of convicted terrorists. However, we also need to ensure we have effective deradicalisation programmes in place.

As the country’s most senior counter-terrorism police officer, Met Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, has regularly argued, stopping further attacks also requires preventative work. That is why the Prevent strategy is so important because early intervention is one of the most important and effective long-term anti-terror measures.

It is two years since my appointment as independent adviser to the Government on extremism. Having published my extensive review of extremism in October, it is my conclusion we have a significant gap in our response that needs to be addressed.

Like so many other terrorists before him, including the 2019 London Bridge attacker Usman Khan , Amman’s journey into extremism did not start with terrorism, although it did end there. It started as what my commission has identified as “hateful extremism.” Amman’s hatred for the “kuffar” or unbelievers, and his support for Islamist extremism was evidenced at his trial at the Old Bailey in 2018.

Drawing on a whole range of hateful or supremacist beliefs or ideologies, hateful extremism is causing severe harm to individuals, communities and our whole society, and we’re failing to counter those hateful extremist behaviours and the ideologies that inspire them effectively. Current counter-extremism policy and approaches are poor; we lack the operational infrastructure to effectively respond to the pace and scale of current extremist activity.

I’ve travelled the country, including visiting communities across the capital, and I’ve found an increasing number of well-organised individuals and groups persistently engaging in hateful extremism online. Technological advances have enabled many extremists to spread their propaganda with increasing sophistication and reach.

My report, Challenging Hateful Extremism, provides numerous examples of extremists actively seeking to spread their propaganda. We outlined the situation in Sunderland where local, national and international far-Right activists descended on the city over 13 months to exploit local tensions around asylum-seekers and whip up vile anti-Muslim hatred, resulting in violence. Frightened residents described communities torn apart. Many brave people who spoke out were harassed.

My report identified our collective inability to counter extremists. Islamists are able to persistently harass and bully volunteers who try to bring communities and faiths together — including trying to shut down interfaith events or Holocaust exhibitions.

One London-based imam, described by the High Court in 2016 as an “extremist” who had encouraged religious violence, continues to enjoy a leading role in his community, working with young people. The lack of response to such open extremism has shocked me. I am of the view that extremists are currently acting with impunity in our country — and they know it. It’s no surprise therefore that 78 per cent of people believe more needs to be done to counter extremism.

The Government’s counter-extremism strategy is unfocused and out-of-date, and needs replacing. During the election, the Prime Minister committed to a new counter-extremism strategy. He stated the current one hadn’t kept up with the changing threat.

I have written to Home Secretary Priti Patel to ask her to prioritise this work, because we desperately need a robust and consistent approach. The new strategy must address the lack of clarity, consensus and shared language on what we mean by extremism. The Government’s definition is broad and ambiguous. For too long this has hampered efforts and trust in counter-extremism work.

If we focus on hateful extremism it is possible to find consensus, reconcile our human rights principles and maintain a robust response. Practitioners, policymakers, experts and activists are all excited about our new approach.

As well as a clearer definition, the new strategy must respond to the three pillars of hateful extremism: behaviour, beliefs and harms. We need to join up the response nationally and locally so we can effectively respond to hateful extremism. I have called for a new taskforce led by the Home Secretary and I am putting plans in place for a pilot to show how this can work.

My review argues we must use existing laws more effectively to stop hateful extremist behaviours. I intend to undertake a detailed review of current legislation to ensure we have the necessary legal provisions in place to stop those who engage in such persistent and harmful behaviour.

Not enough is being done to counter hateful extremist narratives, such as the Great Replacement Theory — a far-Right conspiracy theory which states that Europe’s white population is being progressively replaced with non-European peoples, specifically non-white Muslim populations — as well as anti-Semitic tropes which are being shared at eye-watering levels online.

The Queen’s Speech confirmed the Government would bring forward legislation on online harms — including a duty of care and a new regulator. This is an important opportunity. But challenging extremism is not just a job for government. It requires a response from all of us, and leadership is essential — from NGOs, faith bodies and tech companies.

The UK is one of the most inclusive and diverse countries in the world. We have a commitment to pluralism, equality and human rights, but we do need to focus on the gap in our counter-extremism response. The worst mistake we can make is to ignore the growing signs of hateful extremism.

Sara Khan is lead commissioner at the Commission for Countering Extremism

