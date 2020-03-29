Miley Cyrus, is popular since the Hannah Montana days playing the role of Miley Ray Stewart. She is also a humanitarian who has associated with many NGOs and organisations like Amnesty International and Red Cross. She is a melodious singer who has got a lot of fame from her songs. From her songs, Fly On The Wall (2008) to Slide Away (2019), she has made her audience connect with her songs.



Her sexually-driven and raunchy performances and appearances has grabbed attention of the entire world. She has developed a controversial public image of herself. In spite of all these, she has managed to see her albums and singles in a high number. She has become a successful pop music artist today.

Her song Wrecking Ball (2003) has got her a million of views on the internet and raised her fame. The song is one of her best songs. The whole world talked about it because of her appearance in it. She wore nothing but a pair of boots and sat on the wrecking ball in one of the scenes.

She is definitely going to rise higher. She is talented and is loved by many for her songs and styling.

What do you think? Is Miley Cyrus Hollywood’s next superstar?