we-pledge-allegiance-to-quibi’s-’50-states-of-fright’-trailer-from-sam-raimi

If even an 80-minute movie is too long for you right now, there’s always Quibi. The “quick bites” streaming service, where every episode is 10 minutes or less, launches on Monday, April 6. Stay tuned for our write-up of what to watch (whether because it’s good, or because it’s very weird) on Jeffrey Katzenberg’s $1.7 billion gamble, but until then, Quibi has released a trailer for one of its more intriguing shows: 50 States of Fright.

The horror anthology series from executive producer Sam Raimi, the mastermind behind the Evil Dead series and the original Spider-Man trilogy (as well as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) “explores stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country,” according to Quibi. The first season will have seven episodes (hence the seven states), which means Fright will have to run at least seven seasons (with a bonus episode) to cover all of America. Unless it’s a Sufjan thing, and the gimmick gets abandoned after two seasons. Either way, I can’t wait for the Florida episode.

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, and James Ransone. Watch the trailer above.