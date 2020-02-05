we-out-here-2020-line-up:-archie-shepp,-floating-points,-ezra-collective-and-more-confirmed

We Out Here 2020 line-up: Archie Shepp, Floating Points, Ezra Collective and more confirmed

News
John koli0

Archie Shepp, Ezra Collective, Floating Points and Jayda G are among the acts confirmed to play at the second edition of We Out Here this summer.

The Cambridgeshire festival won plaudits in 2019 for its exploration of the connection between jazz and club culture, and will continue down a similar path in 2020.

Famed saxophonist Shepp is the top-billed act, and will be backed by a big band on the main stage.

Floating Points, aka Sam Shepherd, leads the electronic contingent, slated to deliver an all-night set within the festival’s woodland area.

Other highlights on the live music side of the line-up include Underground Resistance, Greentea Peng, Sarathy Korwar and Steam Down, while Joy Orbison, Jayda G, Henry Wu and Mr Scruff will all play must-see DJ sets.

We Out Here was founded by DJ, radio host and label boss Gilles Peterson, who also plays at this year’s edition. It will return to Abbots Ripton from August 15-18.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for We Out Here 2020

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at £173. Buy them here.

We Out Here 2020 line-up

Performing live:

Archie Shepp
Ezra Collective
Underground Resistance 
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Overmono 
Ashley Henry 
Greentea Peng
Shackleton
Sarathy Korwar 
Sam Wise 
Steam Down 
Erika de Casier
Night Dreamer Takeover Feat. Selda, Baba Zula, Island Man & Emma -Jean Thackray  
Muriel Grossmann 
Gigi Masin 
Minyo Crusaders 
Lynda Dawn 
Elite Beat
Sessa
Da Lata
Coops 
Kofi Stone 
Ola Szmidt 
Yelfris Valdez 
Zoe’s Shanghai 
Dizraeli
Laneous 
Hector Plimmer 
Isabelle Brown 
Maya Law 
Waldo’s Gift  
Myele Manzanza Trio 
Olivier StLouis and The Danger Robinson 
Golden Mean 
Werkha (Solo Live) 
Ife Ogunjobi 
Amahla 
First Word Live ft: Tawiah, Kaidi Tatham, Children Of Zeus, Myele Manzanza, Olivier StLouis
Melt Yourself Down 
Cykada 
Chiminyo
Karate Boogaloo 
Sunda Arc Church Andrews & Matt Davies 
Leafcutter John 
Lovescene

DJing:

Floating Points 
30 Years of Kenny Dope 
Kruder & Dorfmeister 
Joy Orbison Mr Scruff 
Josey Rebelle
Jayda G 
Gilles Peterson 
Henry Wu 
James Lavelle  Whities – Nic Tasker & TSVI – Anunaku 
Fred P – Black Jazz Consortium 
O’Flynn 
Kirk Degiorgio 
Colin Curtis 
Colleen Cosmo Murphy 
Idjut Boys 
Il Bosco (Red Laser Disco) 
Fabio & Grooverider
DJ Storm 
DJ Flight 
Channel One 
DJ Spinn 
Jamz Supernova 
Steve Spacek 
DJ Paulette 
Patrick Forge
Coco Maria 
Rachel Green 
Principe – Nigga Fox & DJ Lycox 
Tash LC
IZCO 
Wookie 
Zed Bias aka Maddslinky 
Afronaut 
Kaidi Tatham 
Global Roots
Tina Edwards 
Eliza Rose 
Nick The Record 
MLE 
Danuka 
P-Ro 
Gilla 
Mr Thing
Bobafatt 
Konny Kon (CoZ) 
Discs of Fun & Love Stamp The Wax – Aaron L, Rosie Ama, Harri Pepper, Peachy, Zipporah

Future Bubblers:

KinKai 
Numb Mob 
Kiddus 
Iman Houssein 
Sam Pills
Beat Baby 
Sydney 
Ratomagoson Thru Colours b2b 
Forest Law 
Quko

