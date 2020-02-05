we-out-here-2020-line-up:-archie-shepp,-floating-points,-ezra-collective-and-more-confirmed

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Archie Shepp, Ezra Collective, Floating Points and Jayda G are among the acts confirmed to play at the second edition of We Out Here this summer.

The Cambridgeshire festival won plaudits in 2019 for its exploration of the connection between jazz and club culture, and will continue down a similar path in 2020.

Famed saxophonist Shepp is the top-billed act, and will be backed by a big band on the main stage.

Floating Points, aka Sam Shepherd, leads the electronic contingent, slated to deliver an all-night set within the festival’s woodland area.

Other highlights on the live music side of the line-up include Underground Resistance, Greentea Peng, Sarathy Korwar and Steam Down, while Joy Orbison, Jayda G, Henry Wu and Mr Scruff will all play must-see DJ sets.

We Out Here was founded by DJ, radio host and label boss Gilles Peterson, who also plays at this year’s edition. It will return to Abbots Ripton from August 15-18.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for We Out Here 2020

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at £173. Buy them here.

We Out Here 2020 line-up

Performing live:

Archie Shepp

Ezra Collective

Underground Resistance

Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Overmono

Ashley Henry

Greentea Peng

Shackleton

Sarathy Korwar

Sam Wise

Steam Down

Erika de Casier

Night Dreamer Takeover Feat. Selda, Baba Zula, Island Man & Emma -Jean Thackray

Muriel Grossmann

Gigi Masin

Minyo Crusaders

Lynda Dawn

Elite Beat

Sessa

Da Lata

Coops

Kofi Stone

Ola Szmidt

Yelfris Valdez

Zoe’s Shanghai

Dizraeli

Laneous

Hector Plimmer

Isabelle Brown

Maya Law

Waldo’s Gift

Myele Manzanza Trio

Olivier StLouis and The Danger Robinson

Golden Mean

Werkha (Solo Live)

Ife Ogunjobi

Amahla

First Word Live ft: Tawiah, Kaidi Tatham, Children Of Zeus, Myele Manzanza, Olivier StLouis

Melt Yourself Down

Cykada

Chiminyo

Karate Boogaloo

Sunda Arc Church Andrews & Matt Davies

Leafcutter John

Lovescene

DJing:

Floating Points

30 Years of Kenny Dope

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Joy Orbison Mr Scruff

Josey Rebelle

Jayda G

Gilles Peterson

Henry Wu

James Lavelle Whities – Nic Tasker & TSVI – Anunaku

Fred P – Black Jazz Consortium

O’Flynn

Kirk Degiorgio

Colin Curtis

Colleen Cosmo Murphy

Idjut Boys

Il Bosco (Red Laser Disco)

Fabio & Grooverider

DJ Storm

DJ Flight

Channel One

DJ Spinn

Jamz Supernova

Steve Spacek

DJ Paulette

Patrick Forge

Coco Maria

Rachel Green

Principe – Nigga Fox & DJ Lycox

Tash LC

IZCO

Wookie

Zed Bias aka Maddslinky

Afronaut

Kaidi Tatham

Global Roots

Tina Edwards

Eliza Rose

Nick The Record

MLE

Danuka

P-Ro

Gilla

Mr Thing

Bobafatt

Konny Kon (CoZ)

Discs of Fun & Love Stamp The Wax – Aaron L, Rosie Ama, Harri Pepper, Peachy, Zipporah

Future Bubblers:

KinKai

Numb Mob

Kiddus

Iman Houssein

Sam Pills

Beat Baby

Sydney

Ratomagoson Thru Colours b2b

Forest Law

Quko