We Out Here 2020 line-up: Archie Shepp, Floating Points, Ezra Collective and more confirmed
Archie Shepp, Ezra Collective, Floating Points and Jayda G are among the acts confirmed to play at the second edition of We Out Here this summer.
The Cambridgeshire festival won plaudits in 2019 for its exploration of the connection between jazz and club culture, and will continue down a similar path in 2020.
Famed saxophonist Shepp is the top-billed act, and will be backed by a big band on the main stage.
Floating Points, aka Sam Shepherd, leads the electronic contingent, slated to deliver an all-night set within the festival’s woodland area.
Other highlights on the live music side of the line-up include Underground Resistance, Greentea Peng, Sarathy Korwar and Steam Down, while Joy Orbison, Jayda G, Henry Wu and Mr Scruff will all play must-see DJ sets.
We Out Here was founded by DJ, radio host and label boss Gilles Peterson, who also plays at this year’s edition. It will return to Abbots Ripton from August 15-18.
How to get tickets for We Out Here 2020
Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at £173. Buy them here.
We Out Here 2020 line-up
Performing live:
Archie Shepp
Ezra Collective
Underground Resistance
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Overmono
Ashley Henry
Greentea Peng
Shackleton
Sarathy Korwar
Sam Wise
Steam Down
Erika de Casier
Night Dreamer Takeover Feat. Selda, Baba Zula, Island Man & Emma -Jean Thackray
Muriel Grossmann
Gigi Masin
Minyo Crusaders
Lynda Dawn
Elite Beat
Sessa
Da Lata
Coops
Kofi Stone
Ola Szmidt
Yelfris Valdez
Zoe’s Shanghai
Dizraeli
Laneous
Hector Plimmer
Isabelle Brown
Maya Law
Waldo’s Gift
Myele Manzanza Trio
Olivier StLouis and The Danger Robinson
Golden Mean
Werkha (Solo Live)
Ife Ogunjobi
Amahla
First Word Live ft: Tawiah, Kaidi Tatham, Children Of Zeus, Myele Manzanza, Olivier StLouis
Melt Yourself Down
Cykada
Chiminyo
Karate Boogaloo
Sunda Arc Church Andrews & Matt Davies
Leafcutter John
Lovescene
DJing:
Floating Points
30 Years of Kenny Dope
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Joy Orbison Mr Scruff
Josey Rebelle
Jayda G
Gilles Peterson
Henry Wu
James Lavelle Whities – Nic Tasker & TSVI – Anunaku
Fred P – Black Jazz Consortium
O’Flynn
Kirk Degiorgio
Colin Curtis
Colleen Cosmo Murphy
Idjut Boys
Il Bosco (Red Laser Disco)
Fabio & Grooverider
DJ Storm
DJ Flight
Channel One
DJ Spinn
Jamz Supernova
Steve Spacek
DJ Paulette
Patrick Forge
Coco Maria
Rachel Green
Principe – Nigga Fox & DJ Lycox
Tash LC
IZCO
Wookie
Zed Bias aka Maddslinky
Afronaut
Kaidi Tatham
Global Roots
Tina Edwards
Eliza Rose
Nick The Record
MLE
Danuka
P-Ro
Gilla
Mr Thing
Bobafatt
Konny Kon (CoZ)
Discs of Fun & Love Stamp The Wax – Aaron L, Rosie Ama, Harri Pepper, Peachy, Zipporah
Future Bubblers:
KinKai
Numb Mob
Kiddus
Iman Houssein
Sam Pills
Beat Baby
Sydney
Ratomagoson Thru Colours b2b
Forest Law
Quko