we-need-your-help-to-stop-terror-attacks-and-save-lives

On Sunday our surveillance officers — an often invisible part of our policing response — calmly ran forward to stop a vicious knife attack in the middle of a busy high street in Streatham.

My thoughts, and those of all of my policing colleagues, are with those directly affected by this incident, and we wish all victims a speedy recovery.

I am in no doubt that the quick reactions of our covert officers prevented many more people from being injured. They exemplified the courage and sense of duty that officers have shown time and time again when protecting the public from the terrorist threat. That threat is, despite our best efforts, not diminishing. This was the third attack in about as many months.

The covert nature of our police surveillance of terror suspects is a significant and important way we respond to that threat. Our officers are highly trained, hugely professional and while they normally have to operate out of sight, they know that when the public is threatened it is their role to step forward. Police and the security services knew the attacker posed a significant risk and we were, unfortunately, proved right in our decision to place him under surveillance. But with 3,000 or so subjects of interest currently on our radar and many convicted terrorists soon due to be released from prison, we simply cannot watch all of them, all the time.

Part of the solution must be ensuring that those who pose the greatest threat to our society are removed from it, and so my colleagues and I are supportive of the Government’s plans to strengthen our ability to keep the most dangerous terrorists locked up for longer.

But all parts of the system are responsible for finding and implementing the solutions that will keep communities safe. Crucially, that includes the communities themselves. Communities defeat terrorism, and public information and action — including being vigilant — saves lives. We need people to trust their instincts and trust us with that information, and not just signs of suspicious activity or behaviour. That means vigilance wherever you go. Sunday’s incident is proof that attacks can happen anywhere, and at any time.

We need your help to stop vulnerable people from being drawn down the path that leads to violence. Deradicalising terrorist offenders is incredibly difficult. It’s hard to change someone’s mind when their views have become so entrenched they are willing to commit atrocities in support of their ideology.

Sunday’s attacker had his heart set on martyrdom before he was even convicted, but there was, earlier in his life, an opportunity to divert him from violence. That is why early intervention, through the Prevent programme, is key. We need families, friends, colleagues and communities to recognise early intervention is saving someone’s life — and potentially the lives of others, too.

Met Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu is Head of Counter Terrorism Policing

