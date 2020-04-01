we-need-to-use-our-intelligence-and-compassion-to-win-this-battle:-deepak-dobriyal-on-coronavirus-outbreak

Actor Deepak Dobriyal Tells Subhash K Jha How & Where He’s Coping With The Corona Lockdown

Deepak, How is the lockdown treating you?

I am close to the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. Log keh rahe hain hame bhi aisa lockdown chahiye, itna freedom aur beauty wala. Mere saare dost (All my friends are saying they want a lockdown like mine with so much freedom and beauty). Mere saath mere naye dost mere kutte Jhumroo hain. Mein unhe 25 din se janta hoon. (My new friend my dog Jhumroo is with me). Main theek hun, par apne parivaar se door hun, par kuch videos eine dekh kar dukh hota hai ki kuch aam janta bhi dusri gareeb janta ko mar rahi hai. (I am okay but away from my family and unhappy to see videos where the public is misbehaving with the poor).

We need to be more compassionate, perhaps?

Jee haan. Police to pitayi kar hi rahi hai kuch ziddi logon ki par aam janta kisi dusre janta ke saath durvyavhaar na kare.(The police is beating up the stubborn public but civilians shouldn’t misbehave with other civilians).

Any new interests?

Main kitaaben padh raha hun, abhi ek khoya hua bahut bada kavi mila mujhe jinka naam hai Veeren Dangwal unhe padh raha hun. Sahitya me bahut dam hai. (I am reading.I’ve discovered an unsung poet Veeren Dangwal. There’s lots of power in literature).

What else is keeping you busy in tranquil Chamoli Ghadwal?



Gardening kar raha hun, Yoga kar raha hun. Khoob dhoop senk raha hun, music sun raha hun, aur apni family aur doston ko nature se rubaru karwa raha hun, bachhon ke saath facetime kar raha hun (gardening, yoga, sunbathing, acquainting family and friends with Nature, Facetime with children).







At a time like this do you think it’s your duty to motivate the nation?

We are like an aeroplane, hamen public ko bhi uda kar le jana hota hai aur khud par bhi kaam karna hota hai ki public ko uda saken. To abhi apne wings, tyre, oiling, engine par kaam kar raha hun.(We are like an aircraft. We’ve to keep the public airborne and make sure we are equipped to do so).

Do you miss the city life in Uttarakhand?



Yahan sab normal hai sab natural hai, Nature jaldi hi aapke city ka pace kam kar deti hai aur apne hisaab se chalaane par majboor kar deti hai. Aur ye majboori achchi hai(everything is normal and natural here in Uttarakhand. Nature forces you to slow down and abide by its own rhythms).

Your advice to your fans and followers?



Sanyam se rahen aur sabko samjhen, hum choohe billi nahi hain jo bhagdad machayen.(stay calm and show empathy don’t scamper and bully-like cats and mice). Hamare paas America China Japan aur Germany jitne saadhan nahi hain.(We are not equipped to fight the virus-like America, China, Japan and Germany). (We need to use our intelligence and compassion). Paropkaar isliye ki aapse juda koi bhi vyakti problem me na aaye. (Ensure that strangers do not suffer any inconvenience because of you). Kyonki hum sab ek dusre se jude hue hain kisi na kisi tarah se,sabka dhyan rakhen.(We are all bonded in this). Sab se jude rahen. Lekin zehan se. (Stay connected but smartly). Social distancing ke saath. Panic na failayen. (don’t spread panic). Mushkil daur mein jeet sanyam rakhne walon ki hi hoti hai. (Only the patient win in trying times).