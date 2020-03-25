We need to stay at home to save humanity – Adhvik Mahajan

Adhvik Mahajan, last seen in Star Plus show, Divya Drishti is taking advantage of the on-going lockdown and getting back to his concept writing self.

“I write film scripts and some broad business ideas. A couple of latter had briefly taken off as well.”

Here, Adhvik refused to comment on the possible economic ramifications of the lockdown now extended till 15 April.

“However, given the current scenario, we need to follow PM Modiji dictum of #JaanHaiTohJahaanHaan and just hunker down at home. Let me clear I don’t mean that we all might die just that a considerable section of our populace might be under threat. And we also need to factor in that we don’t have the resources to fight this disease if it spreads in the general population. Being an optimist, though, I know we will bounce back. This is not the first time that humanity has faced such a colossal crisis, but we never say die. We need to rise above petty concerns like how much I will lose financially and collectively need to stay at home to save humanity .”

So how are you spending your time?

“Well, I am doing a lot of exercise at home and also working on other acting facts, which will come in good stead, once we get back on the floor. “I am also video calling my folks in Punjab and other close relatives.”

What’s next on your acting kitty?

“I was to start shooting for a couple of web series, but now everything will have to reschedule.”

In closing, Adhvik is very thankful to Divya Drishti fans for giving him so much love. “They keep asking about season 2, but that call needs to be taken by the channel and production house,” he ends.