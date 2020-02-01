we-may-be-able-to-enjoy-europe-more-outside-of-the-european-union

It is important to remember that when we leave the EU , we will not be taking a step into the dark. We were not members for thousands of years and only became so within living memory. We always were and always will be politically and militarily involved in Europe, just as we always were and always will be an integral part of the profound and rich enterprise that is our shared culture.

Has being in the EU made us less European? My parents loved Maurice Chevalier. My mother was somewhat in love with Sacha Distel. I was in love with Françoise Hardy and all my friends could whistle the tune to Never On Sunday. Fifty years later, I am not aware of a European artist who is as prominent in today’s British popular culture.

Europe stopped being our cultural home and evolved into a ramshackle political and economic project that became, for many of us, a continuous irritation. Europe, a word that used to be so rich in historical connotations, extended its meaning so far that we forgot what it originally meant. I suspect that ardent Remainers did not really notice this slippage and persuaded themselves that loving France or Greece or Bulgaria also entailed having to declare fealty to the political structure of which they are a part.

In June 1975, I voted to confirm our membership of the Common Market. In 2016, I voted to leave the EU. These are not the same thing. We were not originally voting to hand over sovereignty, we were voting for a free-trade zone, so it is not surprising that the generation that voted us in is the same as the one that voted us out.

What can we say to console Remainers? Yes, there were excellent reasons for staying, for trying to change it from the inside. Nobody thinks you were unreasonable. If anything, it was you who insulted Leavers by declaring them uneducated, insular and stupid. A great deal depends upon what Boris Johnson achieves in terms of an agreement and the extent to which capitals such as Dublin see our exit as an opportunity. I have no doubt Paris is gleeful. I suspect that within a couple of years nobody will be noticing any practical difference. Predictions of economic disaster will turn out to have been hysteria.

Louis de Bernières

My advice to Remainers is to take a look at what the EU has amounted to. It has been stagnant since the 2008 crash; it is impossible to manage radically different economies which have the same currency. Without the euro, the EU would have worked.

The EU has crushed and humiliated Greece for the crime of being allowed into the Eurozone before it was fit to join. It has oppressed Ireland by demanding that its government pay back to German banks debts incurred by private Irish citizens. It has never addressed the democratic deficit brought about by its top officials being unaccountable to electorates. It has never addressed such absurdities as shuttling its offices back and forth between Brussels and Strasbourg.

I do not wish to say to Remainers, “You lost. Now live with it.” I say to them that Europe is not the EU. It is physically and culturally impossible for us to leave Europe. The boulevards of Paris will not disappear, there will be no cable towing us away from the mainland, Beethoven will still play on our sound systems. We will be in charge of ourselves again, that’s all, making our own mess rather than living by somebody else’s rules.

If I have a prophecy, it is that the logic of Brexit has only just begun to roll. No-one has ever thought to ask the English if they are satisfied to remain in the UK.

