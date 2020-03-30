‘we-love-yamiche’-trends-on-twitter-after-trump-berates-black-reporter

Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour asks a question to U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Reporters are coming to PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor’s defense after President Donald Trump attacked and berated her because she asked him to explain an earlier comment he made on Sean Hannity’s show where he questioned the number of ventilators governors were requesting.

As Alcindor began her question, Trump told her to “Be nice. Don’t be threatening.”

“President Trump today at the White House said to me: “Be nice. Don’t be threatening.” I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job. My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward,” Alcindor tweeted following the exchange.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

“Your brilliance is seen as “threatening” by him, keep pressing and being your graceful self” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted in response.

Alcindor posted the video on Twitter of the exchange and said she had simply asked Trump about a statement he made on Hannity, where he said this about governors: “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Trump angrily replied “I didn’t say that” and then asked Alcindor why “you people” can’t act “in a little more positive, it’s always trying to get you, get you, get you.”

Trump turned Alcindor’s microphone off and refused to allow her to ask a second question. Later, when Trump called CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, he passed the microphone to Alcindor and allowed her to finish.

Both Alcindor and Diamond were lauded by journalists, politicians and everyday citizens across social media for standing their ground amid bullying behavior by Trump. “We Love Yamiche” began trending on Twitter.

“Totally legitimate question from @Yamiche about what Trump said to Hannity about ventilators. Fair game,” tweeted Jim Acosta.

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 29, 2020

“Then back her up! All of you. Ask the same damn question over and over again” responded @fleurdelisa27.

Then back her up! All of you.

Ask the same damn question over and over again

— Lisa~i like my curves flattened (@fleurdelisa27) March 29, 2020

“Couldn’t be prouder of @Yamiche for refusing to be intimidated. This is real journalism. What’s sad is that she has to take this on a regular basis from this condescending asshole,” tweeted Jemele Hill.

Couldn’t be prouder of @Yamiche for refusing to be intimidated. This is real journalism. What’s sad is that she has to take this on a regular basis from this condescending asshole. https://t.co/l4jJtjnV8Z

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 29, 2020

“I consider @Yamiche a role model for all of us working in journalism, both in terms of her reporting and her decorum. No one deserves the treatment she receives from Donald Trump or his followers,” wrote Jamil Smith.

I consider @Yamiche a role model for us all of us working in journalism, both in terms of her reporting and her decorum. No one deserves the treatment she receives from Donald Trump or his followers. https://t.co/N8StAVlLxG

— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 29, 2020

Many also applauded for Diamond for backing his colleague.

“Cheering for my friend @JDiamond1 who handed the microphone to @Yamiche!! This is how it’s done people. Proud to know them both,” tweeted Abby D. Phillip.

Cheering for my friend @JDiamond1 who handed the microphone to @Yamiche !! This is how it’s done people. Proud to know them both 🙌🏾🙌🏾

— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 29, 2020

Another person weighed in on what’s really going on.

“He hates being held accountable by black women. His ire for Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan is palpable,” tweeted Corey Richardson.

He hates being held accountable by black women. His ire for Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan is palpable.

— Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) March 29, 2020

And don’t forget Abby Phillip, another responded.

“He’s been “nasty” to @abbydphillip also. They make me proud; never bowing down nor out,” wrote Rhondaology.