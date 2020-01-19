‘we-knew-the-house-would-be-a-money-pit-and-nearly-walked-away’

Restoring a ruined Grade A listed Highland mansion was always going to take nerve. But Wendy Matheson, the owner of Boath House, near Nairn, showed mettle greater than that of the most ardent renovator. Pregnant with her third child, she was halfway through laying a concrete floor when her waters broke.

“We were on a tight budget, and my husband, Don, and I realised that if we went to hospital right away, we would need to reset the whole thing,” Matheson, 59, says. “So we decided to finish off the floor first. I think the midwife was a bit shocked when we finally turned up.”

Such commitment characterises the relationship the Mathesons have had with exquisitely pretty Boath – the 1830 property has been described as Scotland’s most perfect Regency home – since they first viewed it in the early Nineties. Today, its polished ashlar facade, with its quartet of fluted ionic columns, and 10,800 sq ft of flowing, antique-filled living space, appears insouciantly pristine, but the couple’s restoration journey has been an arduous one.

Buckinghamshire-raised Matheson still wonders at the chance encounter that set them upon it. “We were based in Aberdeen, where Don, who was born in the Black Isle, was working with an engineering firm. We were living in a Victorian townhouse,” she says.

“On our way out west to visit Don’s parents one day, we saw a huge hand-painted sign advertising a mansion house for sale, with 20 acres. Of course, we just couldn’t resist taking a peek.”

Their detour up a long, densely overgrown driveway led them to what Matheson describes as a breathtakingly beautiful, almost luminous pale-stone building. “It was especially striking for an area filled with baronial hunting lodges,” she says. “The proportions were stunning, and we could see how the light would pour in through those huge sash windows. We immediately fell in love with it.”