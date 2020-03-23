We don’t need a Virus to teach us how to remain clean: Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, who was last seen in the show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is known to keep a low profile and in spite of being such a low key, the actor has a huge fan following. He is a man of principles and lives life one day at a time.

In the light of the corona pandemic when the shoots have come to a halt lending the actors in television and film industry a much-deserved break, Vivian Dsena urges everyone to stay indoors and practise cleanliness. The actor says,” I wash my hands ten times a day and it has been a way of life for me ever since I can remember. We don’t need a virus to teach us humans about keeping ourselves clean and suddenly realize the value of life. There is no change in my lifestyle as I hardly have a social life. I mind my own business. I am a happy person with few people and I don’t need a thousand friends and selfies to validate me as to who I am. People who matter to me know exactly what I am and to the rest I am not accountable. No one should panic and also practise social distancing, which will further prevent the spread of the virus. We all must introspect as what we want from life and do a reality check. Life is not about being a social butterfly and partying every evening. Be a good human being than being something else before. One needs to balance life and career.”

On being asked about the industry getting affected, he says, “Of course industry is affected. Projects will be delayed. Marketing and all other plans need to be revised. TV industry is a big industry that has provided work to lakhs of people and many homes are run on it. This too shall pass away provided we take the necessary precautions. Anything can happen anytime. There are things beyond human control. Life is too short. A human being is a small entity in the whole universe. One must focus on the present and live life one day at a time. I request and urge my audiences/fans to not panic and stay safe and this too shall pass away. Hope we as a generation understand and value life and relationships more with this pandemic looking straight into our eyes. Never forget that it is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice “.

