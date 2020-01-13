‘we-did-it-the-right-way’:-dodgers’-cody-bellinger-speaks-out-about-sign-stealing-scandals

The Dodgers’ back-to-back World Series losses look a little different to Cody Bellinger in light of the recent sign-stealing allegations against the eventual winners – the 2017 Houston Astros and 2018 Boston Red Sox.

Last Tuesday, the Red Sox were accused of illegally using the video replay room to study opposing teams’ signs during their historic 108-win championship season. The allegations came two months after a similar accusation hit Houston: the Astros used television cameras and trash cans to spot signs and alert hitters during their 2017 championship run, when Red Sox general manager Alex Cora served as a bench coach.

Both teams are now under investigation for the allegations, with punishments for the Astros expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We could’ve won it if things could’ve gone our way,” Bellinger told ESPN. “But it is what it is, man. You really can’t look back on it anymore. We’ll see what happens, what Manfred wants to do. We’ll see.”

Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, spoke out about the allegations while participating in a charity softball game at Pepperdine University, alongside Giancarlo Stanton, Jared Goff, and Adam Sandler.

“Honestly, we’re curious to see what happens,” Bellinger said. “It sucks, man. We were close, but we did it the right way.”