we-are-over-the-cliff-edge:-warning-as-400-wait-over-12-hours-in-northern-ireland-a&es







Emergency departments are under increasing pressure

A total of 400 patients have been waiting more than half a day in emergency departments in Northern Ireland over the last 24 hours, a top medic has said.

Dr Ian Crawford, Northern Ireland vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said staff were working under “extreme pressure” and have been forced to treat patients in corridors and other “inappropriate spaces”.

He warned the health sector has “fallen over the cliff edge” and called for immediate political action to resolve the issues.

“Elderly, frail patients are spending long periods of time in chairs, on trolleys, on beds in corridors and other inappropriate spaces in our emergency departments,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“There is a significant risk of harm for these patients, which ranges from: a lack of privacy and dignity, through to delays in delivering care, and associated risks of mortality associated with spending long periods of time in emergency departments.”

Dr Crawford said he is even aware of some patients spending “up to and beyond” 48 hours in emergency departments in some cases.

He said political oversight is needed to ensure there is adequate funding provided to increase staffing levels and the number of hospital beds.

The news comes following a series of strikes in December by healthcare workers over pay and staffing issues.

It was the first time in history members of the Royal College of Nursing voted to go on strike. Days later, members of the Northern Ireland’s largest healthcare union, Unison, also voted to take industrial action.

Dr Crawford said it will be “very difficult” to resolve the issues facing emergency departments in the short term.

“In very simple terms we’ve run out of beds. There is a lack of functional capacity in our hospitals as a result of the reduction in the number of beds by around 30% since 2005,” he said.

“I think that we have fallen over the edge of the cliff and the ground is rapidly racing up to meet us.”

Earlier this week, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that a record number of patients waited more than 12 hours in Northern Ireland emergency departments in October.

Almost 4,000 patients – an average of 127 a day – spent half a day or more waiting to be treated or admitted in packed A&Es.

The represents double the number of 12-hour breaches compared to the same period in 2018.

Elsewhere, the Southern Trust apologised for delays at Craigavon Area Hospital’s emergency department after the son of an elderly patient complained of “absolute chaos” on New Year’s Eve.

In a post of social media, a Dungannon man said his ill 92-year-old mother was forced to wait on a hospital trolley for two hours.

Belfast Telegraph Digital