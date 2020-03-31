we-are-going-through-the-most-trying-of-times:-lata-mangeshkar

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Speaks To Subhash K Jha On Being Corona Confined

Didi, namaskar, aap kaisi hain?

Main theek hoon. Sab ki terah ghar mein hoon (I am at home like everyone).







You were recently hospitalized for a severe lung infection, so you must be doubly careful?

I am extremely careful. I am not meeting anyone and even if it is a family member it is, ‘Hi, hello How Are You?’ from a distance.

But even that is dangerous for you considering your medical history?

I know. I am following my two personal doctors’ and three nurses’ orders blindly. Whatever they say I can’t do, I don’t even think about it. I’d ideally want complete isolation for me and for everyone at the moment.







What is your advice to your millions of fans across the world?

We all need to unite as one nation to fight this virus. Please listen to Prime Minister Modiji when he says we all need to stay at home. And listen to my songs if they make you happy at home.

How are you spending your time in isolation? Do you listen to your own songs?

No never! Once I recorded my songs I never went back to them. I spend my time doing riyaaz, doing pooja, watching television, talking on the phone to people close to me and just resting.







Which are five of your songs that according to you must be on everyone’s playlist?

Given the current crisis across the world? Allah tero naam(from the film Hum Dono), Tum asha vishwas hamare(Subah) , Ek tu hi bharosa(Pukar), Jisse yeh duniya thukrayee use tu hi toh apnaye(Darpan) and Aayeeye bahaar ko hum baat len(Taqdeer).