We are flogging players when we need to put their health first – something has to give

Everyone is jostling for a place in a very busy international calendar and the concern is the welfare of the players is becoming secondary, or even further down the list, as we try to accommodate all these matches.

If you have got tired players playing in elite competition, we are at risk of short-changing those who pay to watch the game. You do not run racehorses every two or three days. We are flogging players when we need to start putting their needs and their health first.

At FifPro, the world players’ union, we launched our “At The Limit” report a few months ago in which we make a number of recommendations about the need for a more holistic approach to the international calendar, given the strains being put on players.

When players are playing more concentrated schedules, it affects injuries and results as well. When players are playing with shortened rest periods, they are more prone to injuries and, in terms of performances, there is a correlation that results tend to be lower in those circumstances.

We spoke to players as part of our research and asked them what they thought an optimum level of games should be and one of the best examples cited was Eden Hazard. He suggested perhaps 50 games in a season would be an upper limit for players and yet, from May 2018 to June 2019, Hazard played 73 games.