We already know the premiere date of Beast Tamer on Crunchyroll

On Crunchyroll, the popular anime platform has many weekly releases month after month, and this time we will have the inclusion of another anime to the Crunchyroll catalogue. It is nothing more and nothing less than Beast Tamer.

On Sunday, the official website for the Beast Tamer anime announced that the series will air simultaneously on both Japanese television and Crunchyroll on October 2.

In this anime we are presented with a plot where we will follow Beast Tamer Reinwho is banished from the hero’s party because he can only use animals, thus becoming an adventurer who meets a cat girl who is part of the strongest species.

In addition, the site also showed a new trailer where you can see the new opening and ending of the anime adaptation. The opening will be performed by the musical group MADKID with the song Change the World while the ending will be performed by the singer Marika Kono with her song Love & Moon.