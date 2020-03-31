we-all-will-suffer-losses:-jd-majethia-on-shooting-lockdown

Well-known TV producer, JD Majethia calls the current lockdown as bad news for content producers

“We all will suffer losses; the situation is especially grave for daily show makers; we are akin to the farmers who grow crops regularly. Any halt is problematic. We can make up for minor stoppages, but the current crisis is a different kettle of fish. All of this will affect standing costs and payment cycles,” says JD to IWMBuzz.

How is shooting ban affecting the telecast cycle?

“With shooting on hold since from 18theveing, banks of most shows are slowly getting over. Everybody is trying to extend as far as possible, adding songs and going into flashback modes. Even channels understand our predicament and not lowering the boom on us. I am not in favor of the above for the simple reason that given the current situation, I don’t think most folks would want to watch TV. News channels seem to be the choice of all. I first planned to binge watch some series, but could not get around to it. Instead, I am thinking of making something creative and posting on social media. There is also some online edit work for my upcoming web series also left.”

So we all were waiting for the lockdown to lift?

“Yes, but even then, it will take a few days for fresh episodes to roll out unless we go on super fast mode. I am fully ready story-wise, to resume Bhakarwadi shoot. The story was on a high point, so I need to get the momentum back.

JD, while welcoming web content coming on TV does not feel it will herald a significant change as he feels, “we will get one more content layer”.

Ask whether the producers will resort to massive twists and turns to bring back viewers. “ While a certain amount of masala infusion is fine, but you should not attempt to change grammar or the tenor of the narrative.”