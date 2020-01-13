wayne-warren-pays-emotional-tribute-to-his-parents-after-bdo-world-championship-win

Wayne Warren surprised plenty of people by winning the BDO World Championship this year, but he says his father predicted the victory over 20 years ago in his hospital bed.

The 57-year-old became the oldest player ever to win the tournament with a 7-4 victory over fellow Welshman Jim Williams on Sunday night at The O2.

The number five seed went into the final as the underdog, but kept up his remarkably consistent performance of the entire tournament, averaging 93.72 to get his hands on the trophy.

The roofer from Tynewydd was fighting back the tears as he held the trophy and paid an emotional tribute to his parents after the unlikely triumph in London.

‘I can’t really explain it, I just looked up to the sky and thought of my parents really,’ he said on the nerveless winning checkout of 50.

‘I remember my dad said, when he was in bed and very ill, he said to the guy in the bed next to him “remember his name, he’ll be world champion one day” and I’m going back 20-odd years ago there.

‘At 57 I thought I’d be world champion? Seriously? But you can’t take this off of me now.

‘What a relief, when he said game shot, the match and champion, I looked up to the skies and thanked my mum and dad.’

The match was played in a wonderful spirit between two good friends and Warren believes 35-year-old Williams has a long time ahead of him at the top of the game.

‘Jim Williams, he’s not number one and favourite for nothing,’ Warren continued.

‘Like I said to him after, he’s got loads of years ahead of him, he’ll win this umpteen times, seriously.

‘Him and Nick Kenny, there’s another one – sharp.

‘At my age, it;’s the mentality, you think about things too much. I’m 58 in June and I’m going to enjoy this this year, I am.

‘I’ve averaged 90-odd all week, I’ve done okay then.’

This year is only the fifth time Warren has qualified for the World Championship, making his debut in 2005, returning in 2013 and then appearing from 2018 till the event he has just won.

A solid county player for decades, the Welshman has hit his peak late in life and is an extremely popular champion, with everyone involved in the BDO regarding him as one of the nicest players on the circuit.

As is beaten finalist Williams, who said of his good friend: ‘Obviously I’m gutted but I couldn’t wish for a nicer guy to win it. If it’s not me I’m glad it’s him,’ said the Quiff.

‘I had a spell at the end there where I lost a bit of focus and you can’t do that against Wayne, he’s been around a long time.

‘The better man won, he was relentless with his scoring, fair play to Wayne.’

