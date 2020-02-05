Wayne Rooney's Manchester United reunion will be 'beautiful', says Derby boss Phillip Cocu

Wayne Rooney will be ready for a “special” reunion with Manchester United after sending Derby County through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, says Phillip Cocu.

Rooney was on the scoresheet with a late penalty as Derby beat Northampton 4-2 in their cup replay on Tuesday night to set up a tie against Rooney’s former club.

The 34-year-old former England captain will now reunite with the club where he spent 13 years of his career, won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and also surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s record to become United’s all-time top goalscorer.

Derby boss Cocu said of the reunion: “He’s going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special.

“He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career.

“We have to wait for a month but I’m sure he’ll be ready.

“It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It’s a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it, against a strong opponent.

“Nothing is impossible in football. If you play them six times you lose five times but maybe one time you can win – we have to make sure that time is in March.

“I’m pleased for the team, the players and the club.”

Additional reporting by PA.