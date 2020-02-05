wayne-rooney-set-for-manchester-united-reunion-after-helping-derby-into-fa-cup-fifth-round

Wayne Rooney scored from the spot to help set up a reunion with Manchester United as his Derby County side eased past Northampton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The former England captain, who joined Derby in January after leaving Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit DC United, converted a 77th-minute penalty as the Rams triumphed 4-2 against the League Two side at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

That result sets up a fifth-round meeting with the club where Rooney spent 13 years between 2004-2017.

The 34-year-old is United’s all-time leading scorer, having notches 253 times in all competitions for the club.

“He’s going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special,” said Derby boss Phillip Cocu.

“He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career. We have to wait for a month but I’m sure he’ll be ready.

“It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It’s a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it, against a strong opponent.

“Nothing is impossible in football. If you play them six times you lose five times but maybe one time you can win – we have to make sure that time is in March.

“I’m pleased for the team, the players and the club.”

Rooney has played against United on six occasions in his career – four times for Everton prior to joining them as a teenager, and twice after returning to the Toffees during the 2017-18 season – and lost every time.

Cocu’s side will be looking to cause an upset by reaching the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the turn of the century.

The game will take place at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday, March 5.