wayne-rooney-set-for-manchester-united-reunion-after-helping-derby-into-fa-cup-fifth-round

Wayne Rooney set for Manchester United reunion after helping Derby into FA Cup fifth round

News
John koli0

Wayne Rooney scored from the spot to help set up a reunion with Manchester United as his Derby County side eased past Northampton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The former England captain, who joined Derby in January after leaving Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit DC United, converted a 77th-minute penalty as the Rams triumphed 4-2 against the League Two side at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

That result sets up a fifth-round meeting with the club where Rooney spent 13 years between 2004-2017.

The 34-year-old is United’s all-time leading scorer, having notches 253 times in all competitions for the club.

“He’s going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special,” said Derby boss Phillip Cocu.

“He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career. We have to wait for a month but I’m sure he’ll be ready. 

“It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It’s a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it, against a strong opponent. 

“Nothing is impossible in football. If you play them six times you lose five times but maybe one time you can win – we have to make sure that time is in March. 

“I’m pleased for the team, the players and the club.” 

Rooney has played against United on six occasions in his career – four times for Everton prior to joining them as a teenager, and twice after returning to the Toffees during the 2017-18 season – and lost every time.

Cocu’s side will be looking to cause an upset by reaching the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the turn of the century.

The game will take place at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday, March 5.

Related Posts

&apos;not-with-a-bang-but-with-a-whimper&apos;:-europe&apos;s-newspapers-react-to-brexit

'Not with a bang but with a whimper': Europe's newspapers react to Brexit

John koli
blues-almost-climb-out-of-3-0-hole,-fall-to-winnipeg-5-2

Blues almost climb out of 3-0 hole, fall to Winnipeg 5-2

syed
trump:-“mostly-my-family-has-been-suffering”-over-impeachment

Trump: “mostly my family has been suffering” over impeachment

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *