wayne-rooney-reveals-his-struggles-with-gambling-during-his-time-with-manchester-united

Wayne Rooney has detailed for the first time how his struggles with gambling affected the peak early years of his career with Manchester United and England.

The 34-year-old who racked up a £700,000 debt by the age of 20 – described how he was “sucked in” by early betting successes, but he has since quit gambling altogether, having “learned from my mistakes”.

He agreed with associates to speak out about his personal turmoil after facing criticism over Derby County’s decision to give him the number 32 shirt in association with a betting sponsor.

Rooney, who set up a goal in his first appearance as player-coach for the Rams on Thursday, blamed a mix of boredom and unlimited telephone gambling on his habit. “When you are losing money it will affect you,” he said of the impact on his game.

Speaking on a video for 32Red’s Stay In Control gambling awareness campaign, Rooney said he now has a responsibility as an older player to help younger teammates handle the pressures of coming into money early in life.