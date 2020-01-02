wayne-rooney-proves-class-is-permanent-to-help-inspire-derby-to-hard-fought-victory-over-barnsley

-
Derby County 2 Barnsley 1
Premier League table 2019/20 latest standings
Wayne Rooney produced two moments of quality on his return to English football but was shown how tough life will be in the Championship.
With seconds left in the first half of his Derby debut, he whipped over a free-kick from 45 yards out that Jack Marriott nudged home. Rooney turned to the bench with his fist clenched on his way to a triumphant comeback after two seasons in America.
After Barnsley levelled, he also played a big part in the build-up to Martyn Waghorn’s winner with a crossfield pass.
In truth, Rooney is still short on match-fitness and needed legs around him to see out a hard-fought victory. The Premier League’s second-highest goalscorer scrapping in midfield with Barnsley players was a curious sight.
Sometimes he drifted to the top of a diamond formation but most of the time he was much deeper, a different role for the player who broke records for England as a forward.
Until he gets up to speed with the Championship, he will stay there, attempting to dictate play but also battling for possession. As his team-mates broke forward, he often hung back and conserved energy.
Fans sang his name but it was all relatively low-key, especially compared to his first Manchester United appearance when he kicked off with a Champions League hat-trick against Fenerbahçe on his way to becoming the club’s top goalscorer.
The Derby megastore had him splashed on their front display in all three kits and he was central to a giant poster declaring “We Are Derby”. But there was little fanfare, Rooney strolled into the stadium, bag clutched to his chest, like it was a normal Championship game.
His arrival did provide a distraction to Derby players getting their wages paid late.
Mel Morris, the Derby chairman, has been negotiating an investment for the club and it led to the delay. Morris had to “personally write the cheque” earlier in the day, he revealed.
It was hardly the glamour associated with Rooney, who led England at World Cups and won the Champions League with United.
Rooney took the captaincy from Curtis Davies, who had worn the armband since Richard Keogh was sacked for gross misconduct over his involvement in a car crash where two of his team-mates were arrested.
As well as captain, he is also player-coach and revealed he has already been pitching in with Phillip Cocu and his staff.
“I’m training with the players and then having a bit of input with the manager and coaches off the pitch as well,” he wrote in his programme notes. “The manager has been great in terms of helping me get involved in the coaching side as well. I will go into meetings with the manager and staff and I have given my opinions on things.”
He scored his last goal in England two years ago with a penalty against Swansea and his last game for DC United was 75 days before, so there was expected to be a little rust.
Fitness was the only real issue so he occupied the centre of the pitch, with play coming to him unlike his glittering Premier League career when he would do anything to get involved in play.
Even at corners he would drop back and let others attack Barnsley’s goal. He chose his moments carefully.
After helping Marriott break the deadlock with his free-kick, he was reminded that life is rarely straightforward in the Championship. Elliot Simoes levelled for the visitors before Waghorn restored the lead, helped by Rooney’s class in the build-up.
Waghorn got taken off for a breather but Rooney stayed on, growing into the game and having more influence. But it was a case of clinging on for victory and making it consecutive wins for Cocu’s team after a run of seven without victory. Rooney has arrived at the right time.
Match details
Derby: (4-1-3-2): Hamer – Wisdom, Clarke, Davies, Lowe – Bird – Knight, Rooney, Holmes – Waghorn (Malone 74), Marriott (Whittaker 82)
Subs: Forsyth, Martin, Roos, Bogle, Sibley
Booked: Holmes
Barnsley (4-3-1-2): Sahin-Radlinger – Williams, Diaby, Andersen, Odour -, Halme, Mowatt – Bahre (Simoes 26) – Chaplin – Thomas, Schmidt (Brown 52)
Subs: Dougall, Styles, Sibbick, Mottley-Henry, Collins
Attendance: 27,782