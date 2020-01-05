wayne-rooney-inspired-derby-county-end-fa-cup-dream-for-lame-crystal-palace

Wayne Rooney is having an immediate impact at Derby. Having marked his debut for the Championship club with victory against Barnsley, the former England captain helped his new side deservedly claim a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Premier League Crystal Palace.

Rooney was prominent in Derby’s display, demonstrating an impressive range of passing as well as acting as the starting point for many of Philip Cocu’s side’s moves, including the one that led to Chris Martin’s 32nd minute goal that divided the two teams.

Derby were certainly helped in their efforts by the dismissal of Luka Milivojevic, the Palace captain who was sent off for kicking out at Tom Huddlestone in the 65th minute after referee Michael Oliver reviewed his original decision to issue a yellow card on the touchline monitor following lengthy consultation with the VAR.

Palace, though, could have no complaints at the outcome of this game. Roy Hodgson’s options were limited by injuries and Wilfried Zaha was given a much-needed day off, but the Eagles line-up still included six players who started against Norwich on New Year’s Day and Hodgson was entitled to be hugely disappointed at an ineffectual display against a Derby side that included nine changes.