wayne-rooney-inspired-derby-county-end-fa-cup-dream-for-lame-crystal-palace

Wayne Rooney is having an immediate impact at Derby. Having marked his debut for the Championship club with victory against Barnsley, the former England captain helped his new side deservedly claim a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Premier League Crystal Palace.
Rooney was prominent in Derby’s display, demonstrating an impressive range of passing as well as acting as the starting point for many of Philip Cocu’s side’s moves, including the one that led to Chris Martin’s 32nd minute goal that divided the two teams.
Derby were certainly helped in their efforts by the dismissal of Luka Milivojevic, the Palace captain who was sent off for kicking out at Tom Huddlestone in the 65th minute after referee Michael Oliver reviewed his original decision to issue a yellow card on the touchline monitor following lengthy consultation with the VAR.
Palace, though, could have no complaints at the outcome of this game. Roy Hodgson’s options were limited by injuries and Wilfried Zaha was given a much-needed day off, but the Eagles line-up still included six players who started against Norwich on New Year’s Day and Hodgson was entitled to be hugely disappointed at an ineffectual display against a Derby side that included nine changes.
Rooney’s influence soon became apparent after a bright start by Palace with the 34-year-old operating in central midfield and dropping into the backline and directing passes towards the forward runs of both full-backs, or threading shorter passes through the opposition midfield, with Louie Sibley often a willing target.
For the goal, Rooney played forward to Morgan Whittaker who moved the ball out to Jayden Bogle. The right-back did well to beat Palace left-back Jaro Riedewald before delivering a low cross that Martin met at the far post.
Hodgson will have been dismayed at how the ball was allowed to reach Martin. He will have been even more dismayed at his side’s lame response. There were signs of improvement for the home side after the break but Derby should have doubled the lead when Bogle headed across the face of goal when unmarked in the 60th minute.
Palace frustrations were growing and Milivojevic’s spilled over when he reacted after a minor tangle with Huddlestone. And from that point an equaliser seemed unlikely and Rooney might even have capped the win in added time when he drew a save from Wayne Hennessey having advanced to the edge of the Palace area.
Match details
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Kouyate, Cahill, Riedewald, Pierrick, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Meyer, Ayew, Wickham.
Subs: Tomkins, McArthur, Henderson, Woods, Kirby, Daly, McGregor.
Derby: Roos, Bogle, Davies, Forsyth, Malone, Huddlestone, Rooney, Whittaker, Sibley, Lawrence, Martin.
Subs: Wisdom, Waghorn, Jozefzoon, Holmes, Knight, Bird, Ravas.
Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)
Attendance: 15,507