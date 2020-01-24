wayne-rooney-and-derby-fail-to-break-resolve-of northampton-in-fa-cup

The box office appeal of Wayne Rooney filled this ground to its 7,798 capacity for the second time in four years but could not deny Northampton Town of League Two a fourth-round replay against Championship Derby County as they attempt to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in half a century.

Derby manager Phillip Cocu paid Keith Curle’s battlers a compliment by resisting the temptation to rest the former England captain after four full 90 minute matches since he became eligible to play on January 1. The crowd matched the attendance when Rooney’s Manchester United were here in the League Cup in 2016.

The home side created plenty of problems for Derby although without seriously testing goalkeeper Kelle Roos. They had several blocked among around 15 goal attempts, however, and Vadaine Oliver hit the woodwork following an early corner.

Derby, who made eight changes from last weekend’s win over Hull in the Championship but included most of the team that knocked out Premier League Crystal Palace in the third round, only rarely found the space to develop any rhythm. Rooney had once decent attempt deflected wide and Curtis Davies went close with a couple of headers.