South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett said benching Latrell Mitchell was always “the plan” during his side’s round one NRL victory over the Sharks.

Mitchell was brought off the field in the 55th minute after the Rabbitohs extended their lead through Ethan Lowe early in the second half, with Bennett’s men leading 22-8 heading into the final quarter of the match.

Mitchell had 50 running metres from four runs from the back including a tackle bust and an offload. The former Roosters star also forced a dropout with one of his two kicks in play.

However, he made one error, and was a bit slow to cover in time to stop Wade Graham scoring a try in the first half.

Mitchell was benched in the 55th minute. (FOX Sports)

While Mitchell didn’t have a bad game, it’s clear Bennett felt the process of transitioning from a centre to a fullback still may take some time.

“It was the plan (to sub him),” Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said.”I had Alex there; I know I had to get Alex some game time. I’m not going to put Latrell under the pressure that he’s got to play 80 minutes right now.

“I’m not interested in making him play 80 minutes. It’s a whole different position for him, I want him to get used to that and want him to play without mistakes, he did that with the exception of one mistake.

“I was pretty happy with his performance. It’s a different position; they do more running than anyone else. Fitness is an issue but he’s fit enough. But I just wanted him to get through today.”

NRL Highlights: Rabbitohs v Sharks – Round 1

Mitchell’s move to fullback has been a contentious issue during the offseason with pundits and experts questioning whether his body type will be suited to the amount of running needed at the position.

Nine’s Andrew Johns doubted Mitchell could cut it at the back and the Indigenous star is better suited at centre.

“I think he is an out-and-out centre, he’s not a fullback,” he said on Freddy and The Eighth.

“For me, the workload of fullback will dull his effectiveness. Fullbacks run twice as far and more intense than centre.

“If I was coaching Latrell, I would bring him into fullback in cameo roles purely in attacking situations.

“I just think coming out his own half, he will be wasted doing a lot of that work around the middle of the field.

“He is the best strike centre in the game, just give him some quality ball.”