waxahatchee-puts-a-folk-spin-on-caroline-polachek’s-‘so-hot-you’re-hurting-my-feelings’-with-a-cover

Waxahatchee is one of a number of artists who have hopped on their live video platform of choice and performed a livestream concert for fans who are stuck inside thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent stream with Kevin Morby, she started a performance of Caroline Polachek’s recent single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” although she didn’t finish the song. She mentioned at the time, though, that she previously recorded the cover during a SiriusXM session, and now that performance has been shared.

Polachek’s original is a fun pop tune, but given the aesthetic of her new album Saint Cloud, Katie Crutchfield flipped the track into a more folk-oriented song, and it works great. Sometimes covers can make it sound like the original song was forcefully ripped out of its native genre, but here, “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” sounds great with an acoustic guitar foundation.

Meanwhile, Polachek has recently involved herself with switching up the style of a song as well: Hayley Williams recently shared a remix Polachek made of “Simmer” and said, “The first time I heard this, when the chorus dropped, I stood up out of my chair.”

Listen to Waxahatchee’s cover of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” above, and read our interview with Crutchfield here.

