Wauconda fire offers drive-by visits for kids celebrating birthdays during pandemic

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
wauconda-fire-offers-drive-by-visits-for-kids-celebrating-birthdays-during-pandemic

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 14 PM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 14 PM CDT

WAUCONDA, Ill. — The Wauconda Fire District wants to give kids celebrating upcoming birthdays inside a special surprise.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the district reached out to all boys and girls aged three to eight.

Parents can email Devin Mueller at dmueller@waucondafire.org to arrange the drive-by visit.

Please include your name, address and phone number.

Wauconda fire has already surprised a few birthday kids in the community. Parents have replied to the district’s Facebook post with heartwarming videos.

You May Also Like

local-police:-call-state-with-coronavirus-questions

Local police: Call state with coronavirus questions

businesses-work-to-protect-employees-reporting-for-duty

Businesses work to protect employees reporting for duty

trio-of-conservative-leadership-candidates-jointly-call-for-vote-to-be-delayed-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

🔥Trio of Conservative leadership candidates jointly call for vote to be delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak🔥

sports-direct-hikes-prices-by-up-to-50-per-cent-after-u-turn-on-store-closures,-memo-shows

🔥Sports Direct hikes prices by up to 50 per cent after U-turn on store closures, memo shows🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *