watford-vs-tottenham,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Happy Saturday!
Hello! And welcome to updates and analysis of Watford vs Spurs, the early kick off in Saturday’s exciting Premier League lineup. Spurs are the favourites but it’s a weird one and a resurgent Watford could quite feasibly come away with a win today, a result that wouldn’t be a surprise. About five weeks ago you’d not have given them a chance but that’s the effect Nigel Pearson has!
Spurs have been a little out of sorts of late and the loss of Harry Kane, potentially for the rest of the season, is huge. New signing Gedson Fernandes is on the bench today and should, according to Jose Mourinho, make an appearance at some point. Here are the teams:
It’s a 4-2-3-1/4-4-2 for Watford and a 4-1-4-1/4-2-3-1 for Spurs. I reckon Tanganga starts wide left and the defensive shape will be a back four, but going forward I’d imagine that it becomes a back three with Aurier pushing high up the pitch. Son will probably start wide left to give width and pace, Lamela might be wide right and tuck inside to support with Dele Alli and Lo Celso while Winks will float around behind them all, recycling play. My Spurs supporting colleague Ali Tweedale has his doubts this team is good enough to win.