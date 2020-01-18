watford-vs-tottenham,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Hello! And welcome to updates and analysis of Watford vs Spurs, the early kick off in Saturday’s exciting Premier League lineup. Spurs are the favourites but it’s a weird one and a resurgent Watford could quite feasibly come away with a win today, a result that wouldn’t be a surprise. About five weeks ago you’d not have given them a chance but that’s the effect Nigel Pearson has!

Spurs have been a little out of sorts of late and the loss of Harry Kane, potentially for the rest of the season, is huge. New signing Gedson Fernandes is on the bench today and should, according to Jose Mourinho, make an appearance at some point. Here are the teams: