watford-v-wolves:-how-to-watch-premier-league-on-tv-and-live-stream

Watford making waves under Nigel Pearson’s guidance with a string of top results ahead of the visit of Wolves.

The rock-bottom Hornets created enough chances to beat Liverpool before succumbing to defeat, but went on to topple Manchester United and Aston Villa and draw with Sheffield United to start the Pearson era.

They are just one victory away from drawing level with those outside the relegation zone, though Wolves will provide a stern test after proving their credentials against Man City last week.

What time is Watford v Wolves?

Watford v Wolves will kick off at 3: 00pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Watford v Wolves on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 2: 45pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

On paper, this should be Wolves’ day, but Pearson has instantly solidified Watford as a unit.

Not only are they holding tight as a defensive unit, but their attacking players appear to have shaken off their shackles and are playing with greater confidence.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Wolves