watford-player-joao-pedro-dating-15-year-old-brazilian-tv-personality-mel-maia

Watford’s new signing Joao Pedro is dating a 15-year-old TV star from his home country of Brazil.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut for the Hornets after a long awaited arrival in the 3-3 FA Cup draw with Tranmere last month, was visited by girlfriend Mel Maia in London last week, but the soap actress will now remain in Brazil until she turns 16.

The legal age of consent in Brazil is 14, two years younger than here in the UK.

A Watford spokesperson said: “Both Joao and his girlfriend are acutely aware of both the legality and cultural differences between the UK and Brazil.

“She has flown back to Brazil, will remain resident there and has no intention of returning to England until after her 16th birthday.”

Joao Pedro, 18, made his debut against Tranmere in the FA Cup after finally arriving from Fluminense Photo: Reuters

Pedro has been helped to settle away from South America and in Hertfordshire by compatriot Heurelho Gomes.

“Having Gomes here will be important to me because of the language,” Pedro told the club website.

“It makes it a lot easier and obviously he can help me adapt to it all. I definitely need to go shopping because it’s cold here. It’s really hot in Brazil so I need to buy stuff that’ll help me adapt to this cold.

“It’s only the second time I’ve travelled outside Brazil and the first time I left Brazil was to play a game and then go back.

“This time it’s a new city and a new, fantastic experience for me, a dream for me.”