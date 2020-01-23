water-supply-line-break-forces-woodland-hills-hospital-to-temporarily-shut-down

A water supply line break has forced a Los Angeles hospital to temporarily shut down.

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center announced the full closure after the timeline for restoring water extended to Saturday.

The line broke last weekend when water was turned back on after planned repairs, but the 274-bed hospital in the western San Fernando Valley had initially continued to offer some services.

A temporary water line was installed, but the facility was unable to return to normal operations, the hospital said in a statement.

Officials said that when the extent of the problem became apparent, primary care appointments and surgeries were canceled and efforts were made to reschedule them at other locations.

Urgent care services and the emergency department were shut down Tuesday night, and all patients were to be discharged or transferred to other hospitals by the end of the day Wednesday. Outpatient services were also being closed.

“Once Kaiser Permanente completes all required testing of the temporary water line and it has been deemed safe, we will reopen services and resume care at our Woodland Hills Medical Center campus,” the hospital said.