watchmen-‘unlikely-to-get-second-season’-as-creator-damon-lindelof-quits

Watchmen is unlikely to return for season two as showrunner Damon Lindelof apparently has ‘no interest’ in making more episodes.

The series, based on the comic book series of the same name, starred Regina King as a masked police officer living in an alternate universe.

It received plenty of praise from critics and viewers, particularly King for her performance.

However it may be the last time we see Sister Night as Lindelof wants to move on to other things.

The showrunner told USA TODAY that he has told the story he wants to tell and won’t be involved should HBO decide to make more.

However he added he has ‘given my blessing’ to the broadcaster if they go ahead with season two.

But fans will be disappointed to know that it’s unlikely to happen, according to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys.

‘It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way,’ Bloys said.

She also told the publication: ‘It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective (anthology) take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether.

‘We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in what Damon wants to do.’

This might not be welcome news to King either, who has previously said she’s up for another season – but only if it’s as epic as the first.

‘I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as season one, she said to IGN.

‘And that’s a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that. I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one.’

If HBO decides to call it a day it means we will never see how the intense season one cliffhanger plays out. Annoying.

In the finale fans were left wondering weather Angela – aka Sister Night – had gained the powers of her husband Doctor Manhattan after he transferred them into an egg.

Watchmen season 1 is available to stream on NOW TV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Baby Chimp Rescue leaves viewers heartbroken over death of baby chimp Mira from pneumonia

MORE: Only Cardi B could rock a sheer bodysuit over bra and pants in freezing Paris





